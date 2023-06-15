Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Pharmiva AB (publ) receives observation status (331/23)

Today, June 15, 2023, Pharmiva AB (publ) ("Pharmiva") disclosed a press release with information that Pharmiva has entered into a letter of intent to merge with PEPTONIC medical AB ("PEPTONIC"), according to which Pharmiva will be absorbed by PEPTONIC. According to the Takeover rules for certain trading platforms, which are administered by the Swedish Stock Market Self-Regulation Committee, the rules also apply in the event of mergers and merger-like processes. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer or if a bidder has disclosed its intention to make a public takeover offer in respect of the issuer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Pharmiva AB (publ) (PHARM, ISIN code SE0015530670, order book ID 219373) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.