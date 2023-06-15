Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 15.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical und der “Faktor-100-Partner” für UK, Frankreich und Spanien!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QRDT | ISIN: SE0015530670 | Ticker-Symbol: 958
Frankfurt
15.06.23
08:04 Uhr
0,086 Euro
+0,002
+2,87 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PHARMIVA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PHARMIVA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
15.06.2023 | 16:46
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Pharmiva AB (publ) receives observation status (331/23)

Today, June 15, 2023, Pharmiva AB (publ) ("Pharmiva") disclosed a press release
with information that Pharmiva has entered into a letter of intent to merge
with PEPTONIC medical AB ("PEPTONIC"), according to which Pharmiva will be
absorbed by PEPTONIC. 

According to the Takeover rules for certain trading platforms, which are
administered by the Swedish Stock Market Self-Regulation Committee, the rules
also apply in the event of mergers and merger-like processes. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given
observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer or if a
bidder has disclosed its intention to make a public takeover offer in respect
of the issuer. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Pharmiva AB (publ) (PHARM, ISIN code SE0015530670, order book ID 219373) shall
be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.