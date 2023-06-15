Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.06.2023
NuGen Medical und der “Faktor-100-Partner” für UK, Frankreich und Spanien!
15.06.2023 | 16:46
On AS GIVEN Jewellery bond trading on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Nasdaq Riga on June 15, 2023 decided to admit to trading AS GIVEN Jewellery
bonds on First North market operated by Nasdaq Riga as of June 20, 2023. 

Additional information:

Issuer's full name    AS GIVEN Jewellery                  
Issuer's short name    LV0000860104                     
Securities ISIN code   31.07.2025                      
Securities maturity date EUR 1 000                       
Nominal value of one   4 000                         
 security                                    
Number of listed     EUR 4 000 000                     
 securities                                   
Issue size        LV0000860104                     
Floating annual coupon  06.00% + 3 M EURIBOR                 
 rate                                      
Coupon payments      Four times a year, on every January 31, April 30, July
              31, October 31                    
Orderbook short name   GIVENFLOT25FA                     



AS GIVEN Jewellery Company Description and Terms of Issue are available here.

The Certified Adviser of AS GIVEN Jewellery is Signet Bank AS until first
trading day. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
