On AS GIVEN Jewellery bond trading on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Nasdaq Riga on June 15, 2023 decided to admit to trading AS GIVEN Jewellery bonds on First North market operated by Nasdaq Riga as of June 20, 2023. Additional information: Issuer's full name AS GIVEN Jewellery Issuer's short name LV0000860104 Securities ISIN code 31.07.2025 Securities maturity date EUR 1 000 Nominal value of one 4 000 security Number of listed EUR 4 000 000 securities Issue size LV0000860104 Floating annual coupon 06.00% + 3 M EURIBOR rate Coupon payments Four times a year, on every January 31, April 30, July 31, October 31 Orderbook short name GIVENFLOT25FA AS GIVEN Jewellery Company Description and Terms of Issue are available here. The Certified Adviser of AS GIVEN Jewellery is Signet Bank AS until first trading day. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.