Rugged Agency Wins Gold at Broderson Awards

Rugged's work for an up-and-coming online food marketplace wins them gold in the Brand Identity category for the second consecutive Broderson Awards put on by Maine Ad + Design.

PORTLAND, ME / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / Rugged Agency, a small branding and creative studio, won gold across four of the 28 categories at the Broderson Awards. Rugged tied for the most gold medals won by a single agency at this year's event, but it's perhaps most notable that this is the second consecutive Broderson award ceremony where Rugged won gold in the Brand Identity category. In 2021, they won this distinction for their work with Brookline, Massachusetts-based Far Out Ice Cream, and on Thursday, they repeated their success with the brand work they developed for the online food purveyor Foraged Market. Rugged went on to also win bronze in the same category this year for their work with Farmington, Maine-based cannabis dispensary Caniba.

Broderson Awards

The Broderson Awards is a bi-annual event held by Maine Ad + Design (MADE) to recognize Maine agencies and professionals for exhibiting dedication in their creative endeavors. MADE received submissions from across Maine's best creative teams, including nationally-recognized agencies and major brands like L.L.Bean, who also took home an award on Thursday. When asked why she thinks Rugged has seen continuous success in the Brand Identity category despite their small size, Rugged's Creative Director, Sam Tiscia, had this to say, "Everyone's voice is heard in the studio. Whether you're a project manager or a creative, we're tactfully outspoken with each other when it comes to challenging ideas and pushing work further. Design can be delicate and feedback can often feel subjective, but for us, it's never about opinions-it's always about strategy."

Rugged's other awards included gold in Illustration for their work with Foraged Market, gold in Outdoor Advertising for their work with Far Out Ice Cream, and gold in Social Media Campaigns for their work with Almond Cow.

You can see the full list of winners in this article by the Portland Press Herald.

