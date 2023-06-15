Skin and Laser Dermatology Center: Dr. Amir Bajoghli and the Skin & Laser Dermatology Center Introduce Innovative Treatment for Brown Spots

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / McLean, Virginia - Dr. Amir Bajoghli and the Skin & Laser Dermatology Center are excited to announce the addition of a cutting-edge treatment for brown spots, also known as age spots or sunspots, to their comprehensive range of services. This advanced therapy targets and reduces the appearance of brown spots on the skin, helping patients achieve a more even and radiant complexion.

Brown spots are a common concern for many individuals, particularly as they age or as a result of sun exposure. These pigmented areas can be aesthetically unappealing and may impact a person's self-confidence. Dr. Bajoghli and his team are committed to providing the latest and most effective treatments to address these concerns, ensuring patients receive the highest standard of care.

The new treatment for brown spots utilizes state-of-the-art laser technology to target the melanin within the pigmented area, breaking it down without damaging the surrounding skin. This non-invasive procedure is quick, with minimal discomfort and downtime, allowing patients to return to their daily activities immediately after treatment. Results can typically be seen after just one session, with optimal outcomes achieved through a series of sessions as recommended by Dr. Bajoghli.

"We are thrilled to offer this innovative treatment to our patients. It's a game-changer for those looking to reduce the appearance of brown spots and achieve a more even complexion," said Dr. Amir Bajoghli, the founder of Skin & Laser Dermatology Center. "Our commitment to staying at the forefront of dermatological advancements allows us to provide the best possible care and results for our patients."

Dr. Amir Bajoghli has been active in the field of dermatology, Mohs micrographic surgery, laser and cosmetic services for over twenty years. He regularly presents lectures to other physicians regionally and internationally, and teaches medical students and dermatology residents at Georgetown University School of Medicine.

About Skin & Laser Dermatology Center

Skin & Laser Dermatology Center is a premier medical and cosmetic dermatology practice with locations in McLean and Woodbridge, Virginia. Led by Dr. Amir Bajoghli, the center offers a comprehensive range of services, including treatments for skin conditions such as acne, eczema, and rosacea, as well as cosmetic procedures for brown spots, wrinkles, and facial rejuvenation. The practice is dedicated to providing the highest standard of care, utilizing the latest technologies and techniques in the field of dermatology.

Dr. Amir Bajoghli can be reached at either of his Virginia offices:

McLean:

1359 Beverly Rd., 2nd Floor

McLean, VA 22101

(703) 893-1114

Woodbridge:

2200 Opitz Blvd., Suite 100

Woodbridge, VA 22191

(703) 492-4140

SOURCE: Skin and Laser Dermatology Center

