Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2023) - LevelJump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) (OTCQB: JMPHF) (FSE: 75J) ("LevelJump" or the "Company"), a Canadian leader in B2B telehealth solutions, is pleased to announce that, following receipt of TSXV approval, it has sold and closed the sale of 7,200,000 Units (each a "Unit") to an accredited investor at a subscription price of $0.125 per Unit for gross proceeds of $900,000.

Each Unit consists of one common share ("Common Share"), and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 per common share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The proceeds raised from the issuance of the Units are intended to be used for the Company's Alberta acquisition (see the Company's news releases dated November 16, 2022, and March 6, 2023) and for general working capital. The Company has paid a finder's fee of $63,000 to certain finders in conjunction with this placement. All securities issued in connection with this placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one from the closing date.

Early Warning Disclosure

Nadia Abdul Aziz and Malik M Easah (the "Acquiror") makes the following announcement in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues and National Instrument 62-104 Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids.

Pursuant to the closing of the placement, the Company issued to the Acquiror, and the Acquiror purchased from the Company 7,200,000 Units at a price of $0.125 per Unit for a purchase price of $900,000 in reliance on the prospectus exemption contained in section 2.10 of National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemption (the "Acquisition").

Immediately prior to the Acquisition, the Acquiror beneficially owned and had control and direction over 1,450,000 Shares and 1,000,000 Warrants representing approximately 1.7% (2.8% on a partially diluted basis) of the then issued and outstanding shares. As a result of the Acquisition, the Acquiror beneficially owns and has control and direction over 8,650,000 Shares and 8,200,000 Warrants, representing approximately 9.2% (16.4% on a partially diluted basis) of the issued and outstanding Shares of the Company after closing of the Offering. The change in the Acquiror's security holding percentage is 7.5% (13.6% on a partially diluted basis) of the issued and outstanding Shares.

The Acquiror acquired the Units for investment purposes. The Acquiror will review its holdings from time to time and may, in the future, increase or decrease his ownership or control over securities of the Company as circumstances dictate.

An early warning report will be filed under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

About LevelJump Healthcare

LevelJump Healthcare Corp., (TSXV: JUMP) provides telehealth solutions to client hospitals and imaging centers through its Teleradiology division, as well as in person radiology services through its IHF's (Independent Healthcare Facilities). JUMP focuses primarily on critical care for urgent and emergency patients, establishing integral relationships in the communities we serve.

