Cymulate, an award-winning leader in exposure management and security validation, today announced that the company will host a session at the Infosecurity Europe Conference titled, "Lessons learned from 1.7 million hours of Security Validation in one year," presented by Michael Shaw, Lead Security Engineer with Cymulate.

In this session, we will discuss the top 10 attacks launched by our customers and whether the security teams were focused on the right attacks to protect against from a priority perspective. We will also share some disturbing insights: why are the older exploits (over two years old) not being mitigated but still used in the wild? We will also talk through innovative ways to assess exposures, check attack path viability, and validate security control efficacy.

WHO: Michael Shaw, Lead Security Engineer at Cymulate

WHAT: Presentation on "Lessons learned from 1.7 million hours of Security Validation in one year."

Attendees will:

Find out what we discovered from 1.7 million hours of assessments over 12 months

Hear real-life customer testing trends and which real-world breaches are tested the most

Understand the current state of legacy vulnerability patching and how to validate the efficacy of patches and controls

Learn about gaps in security testing and what the trends tell us

Discover how Cymulate safely uses threat actor attack techniques and automation to validate security controls

WHEN: Wednesday, June 21st at 10:40 a.m. BST (25-minute presentation)

WHERE: Infosecurity Europe Conference, ExCeL London, One Western Gateway, Royal Victoria Dock, London E16 1XL

