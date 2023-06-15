Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.06.2023
NuGen Medical und der “Faktor-100-Partner” für UK, Frankreich und Spanien!
WKN: A0BLR4 | ISIN: US6293775085 | Ticker-Symbol: NRA
15.06.2023
NRG Energy: 2022 NRG Year in Review: New Format, Continued Dedication to Transparency and Disclosure

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / NRG Energy's 2022 Year in Review highlights NRG's dedication to people, sustainability, and corporate governance. The report spotlights key initiatives including the launch of new customer plans, expansion of employee benefits and programs, community and philanthropic efforts across the company, and governance initiatives that put people at the center of its business.

Key takeaways include:

  • 60% revenue carbon intensity decrease since 2020
  • 42% GHG emissions reduction since 2014, equivalent to 25 million metric tons of CO2e or more than 68 billion miles driven by an average passenger vehicle
  • Less than 5% of consolidated operating revenues derived from coal-fired operating assets
  • $6.6MM in donations, relief efforts, grants, and employee-matched donations
  • Top decile safety record
  • Increased parental leave to six weeks, regardless of gender
  • 64% Board of Director diversity
  • Recognized as a Champion of Board Diversity by The Forum of Executive Women and for Best Board Oversight of ESG by Corporate Secretary

Media Contact:
Laura Avant
713.537.5437

Read More

NRG Energy, Thursday, June 15, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from NRG Energy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: NRG Energy
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/nrg-energy
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: NRG Energy

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/761542/2022-NRG-Year-in-Review-New-Format-Continued-Dedication-to-Transparency-and-Disclosure

