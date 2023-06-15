Anzeige
WKN: A2JNA5 | ISIN: US22305A1034 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
15.06.2023 | 17:38
Covia Is Proud To Be Part of the UN Global Compact

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / At Covia, we understand the importance of maintaining high standards of corporate transparency, even as a privately held company. We are dedicated to fostering a transparent culture and going beyond what is required of us to maintain trust and credibility among our stakeholders. Our corporate transparency targets support our ongoing efforts to drive accountability throughout the organization, therefore, in 2022 we submitted our letter of intent to the UN Global Compact and are proud to be a signatory of the Compact, effective September 27th, 2022.

Natalie Eglinton, Director, ESG stated "Covia is proud to be a member of the United Nations Global Compact, the largest international initiative that aims to support companies in their ESG journeys. By joining the Global Compact, Covia is reiterating its commitment to the UN's Sustainable Developments Goals (SDGs)."

We evaluated 17 UN SDGs and identified 11 for which we believe we can have a direct impact and that align with our Goals that Inspire. This demonstrates our thoughtful, stakeholder-driven approach to developing and working toward our ESG aspirations. We look forward to enhancing our efforts and disclosures around these important commitments. For more information, visit: https://www.coviacorp.com/media/f5khkcus/2022-esg-report-eng.pdf

We feel this membership aligns with Covia's vision to make a positive difference in the world. Through this commitment, Covia will continue to pursue and deepen its actions to promote our ESG Strategy and commitment to human rights, environmental protection, and anti-corruption.

Covia, Thursday, June 15, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Covia on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Covia
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/covia
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Covia

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/761548/Covia-Is-Proud-To-Be-Part-of-the-UN-Global-Compact

