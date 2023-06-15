Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 15.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical und der “Faktor-100-Partner” für UK, Frankreich und Spanien!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
15.06.23
16:29 Uhr
6,350 Euro
+0,150
+2,42 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,2006,30018:15
6,2506,30018:15
PR Newswire
15.06.2023 | 18:00
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 15

15 June 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), announces that today it purchased 115,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 530.179p. The highest price paid per share was 533.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 526.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0141% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 490,171,932 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 816,873,881. Rightmove holds 12,008,267 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

ExecutionTime

1245

533.600

16:12:41

259

533.400

16:09:20

729

533.400

16:09:20

500

533.400

16:09:20

1635

533.000

16:03:45

1127

532.600

16:02:11

397

532.600

16:02:11

1540

532.800

15:59:58

1579

533.000

15:55:55

1553

532.600

15:52:52

1655

532.800

15:46:02

631

533.000

15:45:52

571

533.000

15:45:52

232

532.600

15:45:17

1136

532.200

15:38:19

74

532.200

15:38:19

193

532.200

15:38:19

1335

532.400

15:32:48

448

532.600

15:32:48

629

532.600

15:32:48

556

532.600

15:32:48

622

532.400

15:30:54

629

532.400

15:30:54

1623

531.400

15:20:37

1403

530.800

15:17:34

1403

530.800

15:14:14

16

530.800

15:14:14

17

530.800

15:14:14

1485

531.000

15:09:59

1562

531.400

15:05:29

538

530.800

15:03:01

892

530.800

15:03:01

1399

530.800

14:59:03

1387

530.800

14:55:55

1386

531.600

14:54:16

1192

531.600

14:53:52

145

531.600

14:53:52

178

532.000

14:45:57

1294

532.000

14:45:57

1415

531.800

14:43:03

1368

531.200

14:40:45

1521

531.400

14:35:21

1300

531.800

14:33:33

231

531.800

14:33:33

595

531.600

14:30:25

911

531.600

14:30:25

1562

532.000

14:30:16

1280

532.200

14:30:12

204

532.200

14:30:12

408

531.400

14:20:50

1193

531.400

14:20:50

1652

530.400

14:12:08

268

529.600

14:04:07

1143

529.600

14:03:47

249

529.600

14:03:47

1503

529.800

13:58:05

114

529.800

13:58:05

1658

529.400

13:48:20

37

528.800

13:45:04

1517

528.800

13:45:04

1523

528.800

13:40:16

1421

529.200

13:34:02

1438

528.800

13:32:10

910

528.600

13:21:45

674

528.600

13:21:45

1395

529.000

13:19:17

1476

529.400

13:10:01

1425

528.800

12:56:27

1619

528.400

12:49:44

788

528.600

12:49:39

2

528.600

12:49:39

733

527.800

12:36:53

744

527.800

12:36:53

1649

528.000

12:25:03

454

528.000

12:24:40

770

528.000

12:24:40

774

528.000

12:24:40

1467

526.400

11:53:10

1648

526.800

11:47:00

1590

528.200

11:32:17

1575

528.600

11:23:29

1344

530.200

11:13:24

1238

530.600

11:04:56

325

530.600

11:04:56

1292

530.600

11:02:00

62

530.600

11:02:00

1519

530.000

10:54:45

1539

529.600

10:41:03

17

529.600

10:37:43

1569

529.600

10:37:43

1384

530.400

10:27:01

1445

531.000

10:16:51

806

531.400

10:01:30

692

531.400

10:01:30

1556

531.200

09:54:04

1368

531.000

09:44:20

1039

529.800

09:41:56

336

529.800

09:41:56

1529

530.200

09:37:13

1530

528.800

09:12:09

1451

528.800

09:05:47

1589

528.800

09:05:47

136

528.800

08:56:47

1400

528.800

08:56:47

462

527.800

08:39:57

997

527.800

08:39:57

1479

527.400

08:28:08

1479

527.800

08:19:25

1079

528.000

08:16:45

347

528.000

08:16:45

630

526.400

08:12:48

975

526.400

08:12:48

1408

526.400

08:08:04

235

526.400

08:08:04

1344

526.800

08:05:34


Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.