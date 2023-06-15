Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 15
15 June 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), announces that today it purchased 115,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 530.179p. The highest price paid per share was 533.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 526.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0141% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 490,171,932 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 816,873,881. Rightmove holds 12,008,267 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
ExecutionTime
1245
533.600
16:12:41
259
533.400
16:09:20
729
533.400
16:09:20
500
533.400
16:09:20
1635
533.000
16:03:45
1127
532.600
16:02:11
397
532.600
16:02:11
1540
532.800
15:59:58
1579
533.000
15:55:55
1553
532.600
15:52:52
1655
532.800
15:46:02
631
533.000
15:45:52
571
533.000
15:45:52
232
532.600
15:45:17
1136
532.200
15:38:19
74
532.200
15:38:19
193
532.200
15:38:19
1335
532.400
15:32:48
448
532.600
15:32:48
629
532.600
15:32:48
556
532.600
15:32:48
622
532.400
15:30:54
629
532.400
15:30:54
1623
531.400
15:20:37
1403
530.800
15:17:34
1403
530.800
15:14:14
16
530.800
15:14:14
17
530.800
15:14:14
1485
531.000
15:09:59
1562
531.400
15:05:29
538
530.800
15:03:01
892
530.800
15:03:01
1399
530.800
14:59:03
1387
530.800
14:55:55
1386
531.600
14:54:16
1192
531.600
14:53:52
145
531.600
14:53:52
178
532.000
14:45:57
1294
532.000
14:45:57
1415
531.800
14:43:03
1368
531.200
14:40:45
1521
531.400
14:35:21
1300
531.800
14:33:33
231
531.800
14:33:33
595
531.600
14:30:25
911
531.600
14:30:25
1562
532.000
14:30:16
1280
532.200
14:30:12
204
532.200
14:30:12
408
531.400
14:20:50
1193
531.400
14:20:50
1652
530.400
14:12:08
268
529.600
14:04:07
1143
529.600
14:03:47
249
529.600
14:03:47
1503
529.800
13:58:05
114
529.800
13:58:05
1658
529.400
13:48:20
37
528.800
13:45:04
1517
528.800
13:45:04
1523
528.800
13:40:16
1421
529.200
13:34:02
1438
528.800
13:32:10
910
528.600
13:21:45
674
528.600
13:21:45
1395
529.000
13:19:17
1476
529.400
13:10:01
1425
528.800
12:56:27
1619
528.400
12:49:44
788
528.600
12:49:39
2
528.600
12:49:39
733
527.800
12:36:53
744
527.800
12:36:53
1649
528.000
12:25:03
454
528.000
12:24:40
770
528.000
12:24:40
774
528.000
12:24:40
1467
526.400
11:53:10
1648
526.800
11:47:00
1590
528.200
11:32:17
1575
528.600
11:23:29
1344
530.200
11:13:24
1238
530.600
11:04:56
325
530.600
11:04:56
1292
530.600
11:02:00
62
530.600
11:02:00
1519
530.000
10:54:45
1539
529.600
10:41:03
17
529.600
10:37:43
1569
529.600
10:37:43
1384
530.400
10:27:01
1445
531.000
10:16:51
806
531.400
10:01:30
692
531.400
10:01:30
1556
531.200
09:54:04
1368
531.000
09:44:20
1039
529.800
09:41:56
336
529.800
09:41:56
1529
530.200
09:37:13
1530
528.800
09:12:09
1451
528.800
09:05:47
1589
528.800
09:05:47
136
528.800
08:56:47
1400
528.800
08:56:47
462
527.800
08:39:57
997
527.800
08:39:57
1479
527.400
08:28:08
1479
527.800
08:19:25
1079
528.000
08:16:45
347
528.000
08:16:45
630
526.400
08:12:48
975
526.400
08:12:48
1408
526.400
08:08:04
235
526.400
08:08:04
1344
526.800
08:05:34