TISSIUM Obtains a Non-Dilutive Financing of €4.2 Million Within the Framework of the "FRANCE 2030" Plan

PARIS, FRANCE / BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / TISSIUM, a private medtech specializing in the development of programmable biomorphic polymers for tissue reconstruction, announces it has obtained a non-dilutive financing of €4.2 million from Bpifrance as part of the "France 2030" plan to extend its production capacity for "large volume" syringes.

As TISSIUM continues to enrich its product platform in new therapeutic indications, it will continue its rapid international expansion through its in-house production and state-of-the-art industrial capabilities, which will be extended with this new funding.

Christophe Bancel, CEO of TISSIUM, declares: "This new financing demonstrates the confidence of the French State in the solidity of our project and the potential of our solutions. It will allow us to rapidly increase our production capacity, but also help us enrich our platform. We will thus be able to meet the demand of surgeons and allow a large number of patients to benefit from our products once they are approved by the regulatory authorities. This will also contribute to the reindustrialization and the development of employment in France".

About TISSIUM

TISSIUM, a privately-owned MedTech company based in Paris, France and Boston, USA, is dedicated to the development and commercialization of products derived from its unique biopolymer platform. The company's products will address multiple unmet clinical needs, including atraumatic tissue repair and reconstruction.

TISSIUM is developing a portfolio of products that leverage its proprietary family of fully biosynthetic, biomorphic, and programmable polymers, which are the foundation of the company's technology platform. Currently, the Company has a pipeline of seven products across three verticals, including atraumatic sutureless nerve repair, hernia repair and cardiovascular sealants. Each product is designed to enhance the tissue reconstruction process in a unique way. In addition, the company develops complementary delivery and activation devices for enhanced performance and usability of its products.

TISSIUM's technology is based on world-class research and intellectual property from the laboratories of Professor Robert Langer (MIT) and Professor Jeffrey M. Karp (Brigham and Women's Hospital), who co-founded the company in 2013.

