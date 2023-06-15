Talent Dearth Holding Back ESG Push in Asia Financial Sector an Interview With Acre's Paddy Balfour

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / Acre



Paddy Balfour, Executive Director - APAC, was recently interviewed by The Asset to discuss the current talent squeeze affecting sustainable finance and ESG-related roles, and where the current opportunities and constraints are being felt.

In the interview, Paddy discusses the demand across sectors of sustainable finance, hiring requirements, as well as advice for candidates with aspirations of building a long career in the ESG sector.

"Candidates should strive to think long-term. While one would expect it to be intuitive for sustainability professionals to understand the long-term implications of decisions made today, we continue to see individuals making career decisions driven by short-term financial motivations."

To read the full article, please click here.

Original Source: The Asset | Written by Tom King | Published 18.04.2

About Acre

At Acre, we work with the most aspirational businesses with potential to make real change; from those who are just starting out to those who are well on the journey to crafting a legacy.

Our 18 years' experience in sustainability recruitment, combined with our extensive global network, enables us to provide talent solutions that are designed to deliver this change.

Through our unique behavioural assessment technology, we understand the types of people, skills and behaviours required to create impact. We can develop these qualities within your existing teams too.

We find talented people and develop their skills to ensure they make a true impact in ambitious, progressive organisations.

Acre. Making companies ready for tomorrow.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Acre on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Acre

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/acre

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Acre

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/761554/Talent-Dearth-Holding-Back-ESG-Push-in-Asia-Financial-Sector-an-Interview-With-Acres-Paddy-Balfour