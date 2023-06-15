Nanterre, 15 June 2023

VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in May 2023

I-Change in VINCI Autoroutes' intercity networks traffic

May YTD at the end of May (5 months) % change 2023/2022 % change 2023/2022 VINCI Autoroutes +3.8% +2.7% Light vehicles +5.0% +3.5% Heavy vehicles -3.9% -1.7%

The trends observed in May principally reflect calendar effects. Light vehicle traffic - which was particularly vigorous - was boosted by the several long weekends. Heavy vehicle traffic, on the other hand, declined because there were two fewer working days (without this effect, it was higher in May 2023 than in May 2022).

Overall, VINCI Autoroutes' traffic has remained on a positive trend over the first five months of the year.

II-Change in VINCI Airports passenger traffic1





May YTD at the end of May

(5 months) % change 2023/2022 % change 2023/2019 % change 2023/2022 % change 2023/2019 VINCI Airports +23.6% -6.2% +39.9% -9.8% Portugal (ANA) +15% +11% +34% +13% United-Kingdom +19% -11% +44% -18% France +6.9% -11% +22% -18% Serbia +39% +28% +59% +26% Mexico (OMA) +10% +8.9% +22% +15% United States of America -4.5% -7.9% +4.8% -3.2% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +7.7% +7.4% +17% +14% Costa Rica +0.3% +44% +19% +24% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +21% -8.9% +27% -13% Brazil +7.1% +11% +1.6% -6.7% Japan (Kansai Airports) x2.1 -24% x2.3 -28% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) x2.5 -55% x4.4 -59%

1Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period.

Passenger traffic in VINCI Airports' network continued to recover in May, reaching 94% of its 2019 level. Excluding Asian airports, it is back where it was before the health crisis.

III-Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)2





May YTD at the end of May

(5 months) % change 2023/2022 % change 2023/2019 % change 2023/2022 % change 2023/2019 VINCI Airports +12.3% -6.2% +17.9% -9.8% Portugal (ANA) +7.5% +3.6% +19% +5.4% United-Kingdom +13% -5.8% +39% -12% France +4.6% -21% +7.1% -28% Serbia +26% +17% +34% +15% Mexico (OMA) +4.6% -12% +6.0% -11% United States of America +2.2% -0.6% -0.1% -2.4% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +14% +6.7% +16% +9.7% Costa Rica -3.2% +29% +4.3% +22% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +23% -7.5% +18% -16% Brazil +2.0% +34% -6.0% +18% Japan (Kansai Airports) +28% -15% +33% -16% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) x2.2 -51% x2.7 -56%

2 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period.

