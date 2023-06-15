DON'T NOD announces the appointment of Pascale CLARAC as Manager of the Business Development department

Paris, 15 June 2023 - DON'T NOD, French independent video games developer and publisher, announces that Pascale CLARAC is joining the Group as Manager of Business Development, replacing Abrial DA COSTA, who has decided to devote himself to other professional projects

Pascale has 15 years of experience in the video game industry, notably with Activision Blizzard and Plaion (formerly Koch Media). Pascale will be supporting the growth and strengthening of DON'T NOD's business model, at an exciting time in the Group's life, with an ambitious pipeline of launches for the coming years.

Oskar GUILBERT, CEO of DON'T NOD, said: "I am delighted to welcome Pascale to our team. Her expertise and knowledge of the market will be a very valuable asset for the development of our intellectual properties. I would like to warmly thank Abrial for his involvement with us for the past 9 years, and the challenges we have faced together. I wish him all the best for his future career."

About DON'T NOD

DON'T NOD is an independent French publisher and developer, based in Paris and Montreal, creating original narrative games in the adventure (LIFE is STRANGETM, TELL ME WHYTM, TWIN MIRRORTM), RPG (VAMPYRTM), and action (REMEMBER METM) genres. The studio is internationally renowned for unique narrative experiences with engaging stories and characters, and has worked with industry leading publishers Square Enix, Microsoft, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Focus Entertainment, and Capcom. DON'T NOD creates and publishes its own IPs developed in-house, as well as using its knowledge and experience to collaborate with third-party developers whose editorial visions parallel the company's own.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

DON'T NOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

DON'T NOD

Oskar Guilbert

Chief Executive Officer



Benoît Gisbert Mora

Chief Financial Officer

invest@dont-nod.com ACTUS finance & communication

Corinne Puissant

Analyst/Investor relations

Tel.: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - dontnod@actus.fr



Anne-Catherine Bonjour

Press relations

Tel.: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 93 - acbonjour@actus.fr

