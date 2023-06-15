Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 15.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical und der “Faktor-100-Partner” für UK, Frankreich und Spanien!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Actusnews Wire
15.06.2023 | 18:23
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DON'T NOD announces the appointment of Pascale CLARAC as Manager of the Business Development department

Paris, 15 June 2023 - DON'T NOD, French independent video games developer and publisher, announces that Pascale CLARAC is joining the Group as Manager of Business Development, replacing Abrial DA COSTA, who has decided to devote himself to other professional projects

Pascale has 15 years of experience in the video game industry, notably with Activision Blizzard and Plaion (formerly Koch Media). Pascale will be supporting the growth and strengthening of DON'T NOD's business model, at an exciting time in the Group's life, with an ambitious pipeline of launches for the coming years.

Oskar GUILBERT, CEO of DON'T NOD, said: "I am delighted to welcome Pascale to our team. Her expertise and knowledge of the market will be a very valuable asset for the development of our intellectual properties. I would like to warmly thank Abrial for his involvement with us for the past 9 years, and the challenges we have faced together. I wish him all the best for his future career."

About DON'T NOD

DON'T NOD is an independent French publisher and developer, based in Paris and Montreal, creating original narrative games in the adventure (LIFE is STRANGETM, TELL ME WHYTM, TWIN MIRRORTM), RPG (VAMPYRTM), and action (REMEMBER METM) genres. The studio is internationally renowned for unique narrative experiences with engaging stories and characters, and has worked with industry leading publishers Square Enix, Microsoft, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Focus Entertainment, and Capcom. DON'T NOD creates and publishes its own IPs developed in-house, as well as using its knowledge and experience to collaborate with third-party developers whose editorial visions parallel the company's own.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

DON'T NOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

DON'T NOD
Oskar Guilbert
Chief Executive Officer

Benoît Gisbert Mora
Chief Financial Officer
invest@dont-nod.com		ACTUS finance & communication
Corinne Puissant
Analyst/Investor relations
Tel.: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - dontnod@actus.fr

Anne-Catherine Bonjour
Press relations
Tel.: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 93 - acbonjour@actus.fr
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nJqfYpVtlpvHmXGfaphmZmhqmpeUmWaXZpbLm2aeZZybmW5mlJeSZ5vJZnFhmWtn
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-80461-cp_dne_nomination_vuk_vdef.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.