Alkermes: Reflecting on Stigmas Surrounding Men's Health During Men's Health Week 2023

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / This Men's Health Week, Alkermes is shining a light on some of the unique health risks that may affect men related to mental health and excessive alcohol consumption.

Drinking alcohol excessively may lead to significant risks to men's health. Those risks increase with the amount of alcohol consumed.

Men are less likely to have received mental health treatment than women in the past year.

We encourage you to learn why men are less likely to seek help. Knowing why can help raise awareness, reduce stigmas, and encourage men to seek treatment.

