Dr. Huma Qamar Is The Trend-Setter & Visionary Thinker Who Focuses On Developing Others And Who's The Head Of Clinical Development And Medical Affairs At Ocugen

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / Many hail the wave of technological progress as Mankind's greatest gift to himself. Indeed, the pervasive nature of technology has permeated every stratum of our society, and the healthcare field is no exception. The advent of technology has revolutionized the healthcare industry in multifarious ways for the benefit of thousands of people.

That's the case of Dr. Huma Qamar , MD, MPH, CMI, a successful American Pakistani who 's the Head of Clinical Development and Medical Affairs at Ocugen, Inc. "At Ocugen, I oversee clinical development including the study design, protocol development and taking the product to the later stage of approval. Another key area that is under my purview is "Medical Affairs" where I interact with many KOLs and renowned clinical/scientific personnel to take the mission and vision of the company forward", she explains.

Dr. Huma moved to the US over a decade ago in pursuit of chasing her dreams and ambition, but her path was not a smooth sail initially. She graduated from a reputed medical school Army Medical College, Rawalpindi Pakistan and got an amazing clinical research opportunity from Yale University, and that really was the take-off of her professional career.

"Up to date, I have worked in the clinical research field for some of the notable Ivy League Institutions such as Yale, Harvard, and University of Pennsylvania. I have served in major hospitals such as Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Fox Chase Cancer Center, FSD Pharma and Ocugen", she adds.

At Ocugen , all their members share a common goal: identify and develop revolutionary science to bring something unique to the healthcare landscape that has a way to impact diseases and conditions like no other therapeutic option can, and that was exactly what inspired Dr. Huma to get into this industry. She has always liked to think outside the box, in fact she believes there's no box to start with; therefore, she focused on amalgamating clinical research with clinical medicine during her career path.

Part of what truly differentiates her from others in the industry is her originality. Dr. Huma has been a trend-setter rather than a trend-follower since always. "I am a visionary thinker who focuses on developing others and believes in innovation. I support my peers, colleagues, mentees, family, and friends by being part of their self-development. Being optimistic, compassionate, strategic planner and an effective communicator has helped me build many scientific programs from scratch successfully", she details.

At Ocugen , she is developing important work that is positively impacting the lives of thousands of people. In fact, the Ocugen team is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve health and offer hope for patients across the globe.

Dr. Huma is currently working on the key rare diseases such as Stargardt disease, Geographic Atrophy, Retinitis Pigmentosa, Leber Congenital Amaurosis and Diabetic Macular Edema. "I feel there are so many patients across the globe that are in need of cure from these diseases. I am really emotionally connected to this cause and when I see that there is light at the end of the tunnel, it gives me immense hope and a sense of pride", Dr. Huma comments.

But that 's not all! Her long-term goal is to contribute to reshaping the healthcare organization, from a leadership perspective as a Chief Medical Officer. In the coming year, she will be working on various women empowerment, rare disease and public health projects in the US and Europe focusing on education and immigrant health.

Without a doubt, this is the story of a very impressive woman who holds over 17 years of leadership experience in the successful execution of clinical programs across a wide range of therapeutic areas and who is positively contributing to change the field of medicine across the world.

