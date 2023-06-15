Regulatory News:

The Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Korian, now Clariane (Paris:KORI), was held on 15 June 2023. It was chaired by Jean-Pierre Duprieu, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and was attended by Sophie Boissard, Group Chief Executive Officer, Philippe Garin, Group Chief Financial Officer, Amandine Daviet, Group General Secretary, the members of the Board of Directors and the Statutory Auditors.

Adoption of a new corporate purpose andconversion into a purpose-driven company

The General Meeting approved the adoption of a new corporate purpose for the Group: "To take care of each person's humanity in times of vulnerability".

This corporate purpose is the product of extensive consultation with all our employees and stakeholders and is inspired by the Group's three core values: trust, responsibility and initiative.

The General Meeting approved the conversion to a purpose-driven company, within the meaning of Article L 210-10 of the French Commercial Code. This status as a purpose-driven company is manifested by five commitments to residents, patients and their family carers, as well as to employees and local communities, focused on the themes of consideration, equity, innovation, proximity and sustainability

The Group will launch ten initial concrete initiatives based on these commitments (see appendices), including the launch of Clariane University on 4 July 2023. Each year, this new corporate university will provide at least 6,500 employees with the opportunity to take qualifying training courses, ranging from vocational certificates to university degrees, in the Group's main professional fields (care and health, catering and hospitality, management, human resources and finance).

The General Meeting approved the creation of a mission committee, made up of representatives of patients and residents, employees and qualified personalities.

Its role will be to monitor the implementation of the initiatives undertaken, with the support of an independent third-party organisation. It will serve as a forum providing all stakeholders in the governance process with the opportunity to be heard over the long term, and will present a report each year at future annual general meetings, which will be made public.

The Board of Directors then appointed the committee members on the recommendation of the CEO.

Dr Françoise Weber, current chairwoman of Korian France's stakeholders committee and a public health doctor, former Director General of the French Institute for Public Health Monitoring (InVS) and former President of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), will chair this mission committee.

The committee is also made up of Moira Allan, PhD, Dr Stefan Arend, Jean-Marie Bockel, Etienne Caniard, Pr Francesco Longo, Sofie Marckx, Antoine Maspétiol, Catia Piantoni, Pierre-Yves Pouliquen, Jérôme Vandekerkhove, Dr Jacques van der Hors, and the employee representative appointed by the European Company Works Council.

Clariane, the new name of the European company that heads the Group

To mark the adoption of these commitments common to all of the Group's activities and entities, the General Meeting approved changing the corporate name of the European company that heads the Group, giving it the distinct name Clariane

The Clariane Group will retain the various expert brands under which it already operates:

for long-term care nursing homes: Korian, Seniors Residencias, Berkley...

- for healthcare facilities and services: Inicea, Ita, Grupo 5, Lebenswert…

- for alternative living solutions: Petits-fils, Ages Vie…

Governance

The terms of office as directors of Sophie Boissard, Philippe Dumont, Guillaume Bouhours and Dr Markus Müschenich were renewed at the Annual General Meeting.

Shareholder participation at the General Meeting and summary of decisions

At the General Meeting, 65 583 873 shares with voting rights and the same number of exercisable voting rights were represented out of a total of 106 185 131 shares with voting rights, representing 61,76% of the shares with voting rights.

The General Meeting adopted a total of 32 resolutions out of 32 put to a vote.

Full voting results will be available on the www.clariane.com website.

The General Meeting will be available as an on-demand webcast in the Investors section of the website www.clariane.com.

Sophie Boissard, Chief Executive Officer of Clariane, stated: "Despite the ordeals and headwinds our sector has faced over the past three years, with the support of all our stakeholders, we have continued the fundamental work to improve the quality of care and treatment in our various networks. We have made progress on all indicators of our ESG roadmap and have already achieved most of the targets we set for ourselves for 2023. We are particularly pleased to be taking this next step in our commitment to serving our patients and residents, by adopting the status of a purpose-driven company with a new corporate project, "At Your Side".

About Clariane

Clariane is the leading European community for care in times of vulnerability. It has operations in seven countries: Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and the United Kingdom.

Relying on their diverse expertise, each year, the Group's 67,000 professionals provide services to over 800,000 patients and residents in three main areas of activity: long-term care nursing home (Korian, Seniors Residencias, Berkley, etc.), healthcare facilities and services (Inicea, Ita, Grupo 5, Lebenswert, etc.), and alternative living solutions (Petits-fils, Les essentiels, Ages et Vie, etc.).

In June 2023, Clariane became a purpose-driven company and added to its bylaws a new corporate purpose, common to all its activities: "To take care of each person's humanity in times of vulnerability".

Appendices

Five commitments to patients and family carers, employees and local communities

Show respect and consideration to every individual for whom we care and their loved ones, as well as to each of our employees and stakeholders, while also fighting all forms of discrimination; Develop a fair and sustainable business model that benefits our patients, residents and their families, our employees and other stakeholders for all our business lines and investment decisions; Encourage and enhance innovation to help better prevent illnesses, increase the effectiveness of treatments and enhance the quality of life and satisfaction of patients, residents, their families, employees and other stakeholders; Harness our local roots and diverse network of facilities to improve access to care, build a resilient local ecosystem and contribute to economic momentum in the regions in which we operate; Contribute to protecting our communities through our day-to-day practices and actions to combat climate change and preserve biodiversity.

Ten initiatives aimed at patients, carers, employees and local communities:

Implement our "Positive Care" approach in all our facilities and activities (nursing homes, healthcare facilities, alternative living solutions) in order to promote personalised care, protect the humanity and autonomy of our patients and residents, improve their quality of life through all our actions, and thus enhance the consideration they feel (assessed via our satisfaction surveys). Develop advice and guidance services to help people in vulnerable situations to understand and access the support and help available, whether within our Group or in other networks. Assist our employees who may be experiencing hardship by providing them with psychological and social assistance, as well as temporary financial or in-kind support, with the aim of mitigating the short-term impact on their lives and preventing the deterioration of their situation in the medium term. Develop regular and high-quality preventive health activities for our employees in order to contribute to the early detection and treatment of possible illnesses, while encouraging employees to take charge of their own well-being. Develop and increase the number of qualifying training courses and modules so as to enhance the employability and career development of employees, both internally and externally. Reinvest at least 50% of the company's profits in our care mission and enable our employees to become shareholders in their company in order to ensure the continuity of the company's mission and redistribute to employees a portion of the value they help create. Actively encourage and participate in medical and clinical research to help improve the treatment of chronic diseases and the role of carers. Develop technologies to improve the lives of vulnerable or isolated people and our employees. Promote local and inclusive procurement to participate in the development of the economy of the local areas in which we operate, while supporting the inclusion of the most vulnerable people in society. Change our energy mix and reduce our overall consumption, by adopting more efficient solutions and using local, low-carbon energy, with the aim of radically and rapidly reducing the negative impact of our activities on the climate.

In addition to these ten initiatives: implement and strengthen our governance by including representatives of our main stakeholders in each facility and at national level, in order to harness collective intelligence and ensure that all our communities are fully integrated into the decisions and actions we take.

