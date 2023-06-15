equivant Announces Stuart Rosove as Its New General Manager

CANTON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / equivant is excited to announce the appointment of Stuart Rosove, a leader with 25 years of tech industry experience, as its new General Manager. Rosove's expertise spans from private consulting to working with startups and large public companies in various industries, including the Justice industry.

equivant

As a leader focused on customer success and support, he has dedicated his career to providing high-impact and productivity-enhancing user-friendly products. Rosove is excited about the opportunity at equivant to leverage the decades of expertise in court process, workflow, and automation among the staff to simplify and modernize justice systems.

"I was fascinated by the opportunity at equivant because we have the most knowledgeable, experienced staff in the industry. I say that with conviction because I have worked with competitors and private equity companies looking to acquire competitors. Our team's unmatched knowledge is translating into incredible products that address the everyday challenges within our court systems and simplify the justice journey along the way. My vision is to further leverage the deep and broad knowledge of the equivant team to deliver and support the most intuitive and user-friendly court solutions that boost efficiency while simplifying the justice journey," said Stuart Rosove.

Decades of Leadership in Technology and Justice

Rosove was instrumental in introducing Online Dispute Resolution tools to the justice market. Additionally, he spent time as a business development executive providing technology solutions to courts, tribunals, and mediation firms worldwide. As part of his international work, Rosove also delivered keynote addresses at court automation and legal tech conferences in New Zealand, Australia, Korea, Singapore, and Canada.

A subject matter expert in enterprise-level court and case management software, Rosove recognizes the mission-critical nature of equivant's solutions and their impact on citizens' and public servants' lives every day.

About equivant

equivant delivers innovative solutions to simplify justice, boost efficiency, streamline processes, and improve communication in courts and justice agencies. Over a span of four decades, equivant's deep domain knowledge and modern technologies developed by expert practitioners have supported more than 350+ justice agency customers internationally in serving their communities efficiently, effectively, and equitably.

For more information on equivant case management and public-facing software solutions, please visit www.equivant.com.

Contact Information

Brendan Hughes

Director, Marketing, equivant

brendan.hughes@equivant.com

(800) 406-4333

SOURCE: equivant

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/761508/equivant-Announces-Stuart-Rosove-as-Its-New-General-Manager