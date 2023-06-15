World Environment Center Announces CEO Transition

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / The World Environment Center announced today that President & CEO Glenn Prickett will step down in September to take a new role the Gulf of Maine Research Institute.

"I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together at WEC," said Prickett. "While I am sad to leave the staff team, I am confident that the organization will continue to drive positive change in the world of business and sustainability."

Since Prickett joined WEC in 2019, even during the global pandemic, the organization bolstered the climate and sustainability initiatives of its global member companies and built the capacity of small entrepreneurs in the green and blue economies in Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. WEC awarded its annual Gold Medal Award for Corporate Achievement in Sustainable Development to Ford Motor Company, Microsoft, AB InBev, and Jacobs.

WEC's Board of Directors, under the leadership of Chair Emilio Tenuta, Ecolab's Chief Sustainability Officer, and Vice Chair Eunice Heath, CRH's Chief Sustainability Officer, has formed a search committee to select the next CEO of WEC.

"We are grateful for Glenn's service and dedication to WEC," said Tenuta. "He built the team and put the organization on a path to real impact at a challenging time. We look forward to selecting a talented leader to continue the work and lead WEC to even greater impact."

Prickett will serve as WEC's CEO through the end of August. He will support the WEC board as they search for the next CEO and work closely with WEC's staff, members, and partners to ensure the health and forward momentum of the organization's programs after his departure.

In September, Prickett and his family will move to Portland, Maine where he will be CEO of the Gulf of Maine Research Institute (GMRI), a non-governmental organization that develops collaborative solutions to global ocean challenges.

"I am excited to take on a new challenge with GMRI," said Prickett. "The Gulf of Maine is a rapidly warming ocean ecosystem, and GMRI's work to find effective solutions for climate change and sustainable development has much to offer the world. I know the WEC team will drive our mission forward with unwavering dedication. I look forward to seeing WEC's growth and impact in the years ahead.

