Delaware North Extends Partnership With ArrowStream to Optimize Supply Chain Operations

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / ArrowStream, Inc. ("ArrowStream"), the leading foodservice cloud platform for supply chain intelligence, announced Delaware North, a global leader in hospitality and entertainment, renewed its long-term contract with ArrowStream. The extended partnership reinforces Delaware North's commitment to streamlining its supply chain operations among ArrowStream's robust network of over 275 chain operators across 100,000 restaurant locations, 1,300 distribution locations, and 10,000 manufacturers.

Delaware North is a global leader in the hospitality and entertainment industry. The company annually serves more than a half-billion guests across three continents, including at high-profile sports venues, airports, national and state parks, restaurants, resorts, hotels, and casinos. Delaware North has achieved significant improvements in efficiency and cost-effectiveness by proactively identifying opportunities to optimize and reduce food, beverage, and supply spend thanks to ArrowStream's software platform.

"We are excited to renew our partnership with ArrowStream as they have been instrumental in our category management and supply chain operations improvement journey," said Gonzalo Checa, Vice President of Procurement and Category Management at Delaware North. "On a monthly basis, we have over 32,000 SKUs running through 217 distribution centers. ArrowStream normalizes all this data into a single modernized reporting platform that allows us to monitor compliance, audit distributors, and maximize allowances for our 200-plus unique, active supplier agreements."

The comprehensive suite of supply chain management tools provided by ArrowStream empowers Delaware North to effectively manage procurement, inventory, logistics, and distribution. Leveraging data-driven insights and analytics, Delaware North can make well-informed decisions, optimize inventory levels, reduce waste, and ensure timely delivery of goods across its vast and complex network of venues.

"ArrowStream is proud to extend our partnership with Delaware North," said Jay Moon, Chief Customer Success Officer at ArrowStream. "We are dedicated to supporting their strategic vision by delivering advanced supply chain management solutions that drive efficiency, transparency, and collaboration. Our continued collaboration will enable Delaware North to monitor non-contracted spend and compliance, while enhancing operational performance to exceed customer expectations."

Delaware North is among a growing network of ArrowStream customers, including Five Guys, MOD Pizza, and Chester's Chicken, among others. ArrowStream embraces technology-driven solutions and leverages data insights specifically for the foodservice industry to provide operators, distributors, and manufacturers with an intelligent supply chain network that drives efficiency and cost savings in an end-to-end solution for their partners.

About ArrowStream

ArrowStream, a Buyers Edge company, is the leading foodservice cloud platform for supply chain intelligence, with over 1,300 distribution locations, 10,000 manufacturers, and 275 leading brands across 100,000 restaurant locations tightly integrated into a single global network of applications and industry data. ArrowStream provides unparalleled levels of transparency, control, and actionable insight to mitigate risks, streamline operations, protect the brand, and optimize profitability. Find out more at www.arrowstream.com.

