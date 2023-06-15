ActivePure Technology: ActivePure and ESG and Decarbonization Efforts in Real Estate

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / Executives in the real estate industry came together at the Information Management Network's (IMN) ESG and Decarbonizing Real Estate Forum to explore strategies that could help them meet Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria for their interior spaces. In addition, the forum allowed these influential decision-makers to learn about new solutions and processes that can be used to meet sustainability requirements and reduce carbon emissions. ActivePure, the global leader in air and surface purification technology, was the gold sponsor at the event. In addition, Chief Medical and Science Advisor Deborah Birx, M.D. and Chief Commercial Officer Amy Carenza were featured presenters.



Birx and Carenza's presentation, Decarbonization Without Compromise: How to Achieve Energy Goals AND Optimize Occupant Health & Safety, highlighted the emphasis placed on real estate leaders and how 21st-century technologies play a role in reducing carbon emissions and improving safety in the built environment.



Real estate leaders and building owners are eager to devise strategies to improve environmentally friendly practices. Given the imperative to reduce carbon emissions, Dr. Birx and Carenza's presentation focused on strategies that could improve sustainability while optimizing indoor air quality - an issue that became increasingly important during the pandemic. The presentation aimed to help real estate leaders understand the intersection of the two and their role in businesses, people and the planet.



"We did not just have a single public health emergency declaration. We had a national emergency declaration and several other declarations. In general, as these are removed, they will impact businesses, employees and individuals in communities," said Birx. "There were specific liability protections during the first three years that are going away with the removal of these emergencies."



As the public health emergency ends, Birx expressed her worry over decreased access to free testing, the decrease of effective tools to treat those at risk for severe disease with the loss of monoclonal antibodies, the lack of a durable vaccine to protect against reinfection and waning protection to severe disease will affect work environments and survivals. As more organizations transition back to in-person and hybrid work models, businesses and commercial real estate tenants are still in high-risk COVID-19 transmission zones. During the presentation, Birx highlighted one of the most significant risks being the infection of high-risk employees from asymptomatic employees and customers who are unaware of their status and the potential for medium and long COVID leading to work disabilities.



To address air changes and indoor air quality (IAQ), the White House released official guidance and the Clean Air in Buildings Challenge, which recommends utilizing HVAC units to increase ventilation with six plus air changes an hour. While this can improve IAQ, it also forces real estate owners to accept a significant energy tradeoff when attempting to reach sustainability goals. Property owners must review their original strategies and see how they can fulfill their commitment to environmental policies.



"Historically, the only mechanism available to manage indoor air pollution was to ventilate. However, the more outdoor air you are bringing into your spaces, the greater the energy load is demanded for those spaces," said Carenza. "We do not have the capacity in our grid for everybody to double or triple what they are doing, so you immediately have an infrastructure problem."



Instead, the presentation directed attendees to look at the third guideline as a priority solution - air cleaning. 21st-century technologies, like ActivePure, provide another option to handle the purification of indoor air, eliminating a significant load factor from the HVAC system.



ActivePure's patented technology recreates the sun's naturally occurring photolysis process to purify outdoor air - indoors. The advanced photocatalysis process creates unique ActivePure molecules that actively neutralize surface and airborne pathogens, mold, bacteria and fungi. Independent laboratory testing has proven the technology to be over 99% effective.



ActivePure Technology has been installed in commercial real estate properties worldwide, helping some of the largest names in the industry address their commitment to the environment, safe spaces and air quality for their tenants. Working alongside Fortune 500 companies, the company has created installation plans that have proven the technology's efficacy while requiring significantly less energy than increased air exchanges through traditional HVAC methods.



IMN is a network with divisions focused on facilitating educational events and networking opportunities for those interested in structured finance, investment management and real estate. In addition to covering decarbonization efforts across real estate, the forum was designed to help attendees use the importance of ESG and how real estate professionals can apply their learnings in real estate valuations, ratings and cost-savings.



For more information about the ESG and Decarbonizing Real Estate Forum, visit www.events.IMN.org.



To learn more about ActivePure, visit www.ActivePure.com.

