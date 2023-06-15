Acronis, Inc.: Acronis Honored as MVP EMEA Vendor with Pax8 Beyond Award at Beyond 2023

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 15, 2023, a global leader in cyber protection, today announced it has received the first-ever Pax8 Beyond MVP EMEA Vendor Award during Pax8's inaugural Beyond conference. The Awards program recognizes vendors having a significant impact on the channel ecosystem through strategic partnerships, enhanced engagement, and strong dedication to partners.

"Acronis is proud to have been honored with the Pax8 Beyond Award at Beyond 2023, which recognizes the strength of our channel ecosystem," said Acronis Vice President and General Manager, Americas, Pat Hurley. "This accolade is a testament to Acronis' unwavering focus and steadfast dedication to strategic partnerships and reinforces our position as a leader and trusted provider of comprehensive cyber protection solutions for businesses of all sizes worldwide."

Held in Denver, CO, from June 11 - June 13, Beyond 2023 provided Pax8 partners three days of immersive learning and innovation. Attendees gained critical business insights through keynote presentations from industry leaders, custom-built breakout sessions, and an expo hall with over 80 sponsoring vendors. Nine vendor awards were presented during the final day of the conference, recognizing the success, growth, and innovation fueled by the vendors offered through the Pax8 Marketplace.

"We are thrilled to recognize these vendors and celebrate our successful partnerships over the past year," said Nikki Meyer, Corporate Vice President of Vendor Alliances at Pax8. "Our inaugural Beyond conference brought together every part of our ecosystem, connecting partners and vendors to our solutions and business experts. The innovative, educational, and collaborative environment cultivated during this event was the perfect place to recognize our vendors and their influence in the channel."

