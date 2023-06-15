Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.06.2023
NuGen Medical und der "Faktor-100-Partner" für UK, Frankreich und Spanien!
CNH Industrial's Biking New Ground Series Is Back for 2023

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / CNH Industrial's Biking New Ground series is underway for 2023. It sees the company promoting cycling as a form of sustainable mobility. In this year's edition, CNH Industrial participated in Italy's Giro-E, an amateur cycling competition that follows the route of the Giro D'Italia, the country's iconic professional road cycling race.

Significantly, the Giro-E is raced on electric bikes. Therefore, Biking New Ground is a way for CNH Industrial to affirm the importance of sustainable mobility, physical activity, environmental care and social inclusion.

The CNH Industrial team was captained by Violette Neza - one of road cycling's rising stars. A Rwandan rider, she is a member of 'Team Africa Rising' - an organization supporting the development of cycling across the continent. Last year's captain, Paola Gianotti, returned to the team as ambassador. Paola is an Italian ultra-cyclist, who holds four Guinness World Records. Alongside them were a hundred other team members, including employees, dealers and customers. The cyclists rode along winding roads, stunning coastlines and awe-inspiring mountains, battling a range of weather conditions.

Prior to the race, Violette commented: "The team is the most valuable resource we can count on, especially in times of difficulty. I am happy to be the captain! I hope to guide them whilst sharing experiences and learning from each other. And I hope to give my team the inspiration to keep working towards a more sustainable future."

The Giro-E ended recently in Rome. But the Biking New Ground series will continue across the next few months, concluding after European Mobility Week in September.

CNH Industrial's Biking New Ground Series is Back for 2023

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
