Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 15 juin 2023/June 2023) - The quarterly rebalancing of the CSE 25 Index will result in the following changes, effective after the close on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Le rééquilibrage trimestriel de l'indice composé du CSE 25 entraînera les modifications suivantes, en vigueur à la fermeture le vendredi 16 juin 2023.
ADDITIONS
|Symbol
|Issuer
|Sector
|SASK
|ATHA Energy Corp.
|Mining
|SUNN
|SolarBank Corporation
|Diversified Industries
DELETIONS
|Symbol
|Issuer
|Sector
|AYR.A
|Ayr Wellness Inc. S.V., RVS, L.V.
|Life Sciences
Deletions from CSE 25 do not necessarily mean a deletion from the Composite.
Les suppressions de CSE 25 ne signifient pas nécessairement une suppression du composite.
For more information about the CSE 25 Index, including the full list of securities and the index methodology, visit the CSE website.
Pour plus d'information sur l'indice composé du CSE 25, incluant la liste complète des titres et la méthodologie indicielle, rendez-vous sur le site Web du CSE.
