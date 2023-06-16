Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Ferring Pharmaceuticals announced the successful increase of its second Swiss Franc Bond offering by CHF 80 million. This senior unsecured bond transaction is issued by Ferring Holding SA with 8-year maturity to 21st April 2031 at a fixed coupon rate of 3.25% per annum. The bonds will be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

In a good market environment, the offering again attracted much interest from high-quality institutional investors and banks, demonstrating recognition of the company's successful track record and the uplift in the credit rating. The company is rated by Credit Suisse as BBB with positive outlook and now similarly by Fedafin as Baa with stable outlook. This increase takes the second bond offering to CHF 240 million with 8-year maturity to 21st April 2031 at a fixed coupon rate of 3.25% per annum, plus CHF 250 million with 4-year maturity to 21st April 2027 at a fixed coupon rate of 2.70% per annum.

Dominic Moorhead, Chief Financial Officer of Ferring Pharmaceuticals, said: "Following the successful outcome of our second bond offering in March 2023 in a volatile market, we are pleased to be able to increase the amount by CHF 80 million in the longer tranche, in order to now total CHF 490 million balanced between 4-year and 8-year maturity. The uplift in our credit rating to dual mid-BBB is also good recognition of our progress in recent years. Following the approval of two ground-breaking products by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in late 2022, we continue investing in the launch and manufacturing scale-up of these exciting growth opportunities."

The net proceeds from the transaction will be used for general corporate purposes. The lead managers for the issue were Credit Suisse AG and Basler Kantonalbank.

About Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Ferring Pharmaceuticals is a research-driven, specialty biopharmaceutical group committed to helping people around the world build families and live better lives. Headquartered in Saint-Prex, Switzerland, Ferring is a leader in reproductive medicine and maternal health, and in specialty areas within gastroenterology and urology. Ferring has been developing treatments for mothers and babies for over 50 years and has a portfolio covering treatments from conception to birth. Founded in 1950, privately-owned Ferring employs over 7,000 people worldwide. The company has operating subsidiaries in more than 50 countries and markets its products in over 100 countries.

