AB Linas Agro Group: notification on transactions in the Company's securities by the person discharging managerial responsibilities

AB Linas Agro Group, ISIN code LT0000128092 (hereinafter - the Company), has received a notification from the person discharging managerial responsibilities regarding the transactions in the Company's securities (enclosed).
Additional information:
Mažvydas Šileika, Finance Director of AB Linas Agro Group
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt
Attachment
- Notification on transactions in the Company's securities_C.Hojland (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b2a55058-541c-4026-8a87-5e2fd1d36b64)