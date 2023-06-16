Anzeige
AB Linas Agro Group: notification on transactions in the Company's securities by the person discharging managerial responsibilities

AB Linas Agro Group, ISIN code LT0000128092 (hereinafter - the Company), has received a notification from the person discharging managerial responsibilities regarding the transactions in the Company's securities (enclosed).

Additional information:

Mažvydas Šileika, Finance Director of AB Linas Agro Group

Mob. +370 619 19 403

E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt

Attachment

  • Notification on transactions in the Company's securities_C.Hojland (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b2a55058-541c-4026-8a87-5e2fd1d36b64)

