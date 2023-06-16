DJ VERDEMOBIL BIOGAZ: VERDEMOBIL BIOGAZ, supplier and operator of local renewable gas production technologies, announces the approval of its Registration Document by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

VERDEMOBIL BIOGAZ VERDEMOBIL BIOGAZ: VERDEMOBIL BIOGAZ, supplier and operator of local renewable gas production technologies, announces the approval of its Registration Document by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers 16-Jun-2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Press release

VERDEMOBIL BIOGAZ, supplier and operator of local renewable gas production technologies, announces the approval of its Registration Document by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers in connection with its planned Initial Public Offering on Euronext Growth® Paris

-- An industrial player at the heart of the energy transition for 15 years

-- Modular solutions for capturing and upgrading 100% of biogas into renewable energy and CO2, with zeroemission into the atmosphere

-- High-potential markets: Biomethane, BioCO2, BioLNG and BioH2

-- An operator model that is currently being rolled out in France and abroad

-- Proven technology: an operational fleet of 40 modules installed, including 4 proprietary modules, and 15modules in the order book, including 8 proprietary modules (at 1 June 2023)

-- A track record of self-financed innovation and profitable growth

-- A pipeline of 46 modules, including 30 proprietary modules, and ambitious targets for 2028

Montaigu, 16 June 2023 - 8.00 am. VERDEMOBIL BIOGAZ, supplier and operator of local renewable gas production technologies, announces the approval of its Registration Document by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on 15 June 2023, under number I.23-028. The approval of this Registration Document is the first step in VERDEMOBIL BIOGAZ's planned IPO on the Euronext Growth® Paris market. This project remains subject to approval by the AMF of the prospectus relating to the offer of VERDEMOBIL BIOGAZ shares on the Euronext Growth® Paris market, and to favourable market conditions.

Philippe Khairallah, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of VERDEMOBIL BIOGAZ, said:

"The climate change we are experiencing today is accompanied by an upheaval in the geopolitical environment that requires the deployment of actions with an immediate impact. Thanks to its unique technological expertise and the technologies developed by Cryocollect, which it uses exclusively, the VERDEMOBIL BIOGAZ Group is making a daily contribution to decarbonising high value-added markets. Our planned IPO is part of a drive to accelerate the deployment of our solutions, both in France and internationally. A listing on the stock market would also be a fantastic opportunity to bring new shareholders on board and make VERDEMOBIL BIOGAZ a leading independent European player, helping to speed up the energy transition."

VERDEMOBIL BIOGAZ, 100% biogas recovery with a value proposition of "zero discharge" into the atmosphere

Biogas is a renewable energy produced by the fermentation of organic matter in an oxygen-free environment. During the process of purifying biogas into biomethane, a significant proportion of "lean gas" (30 to 50% of the purified biogas), composed mainly of BioCO2 and residual Biomethane (bioCH4), is released into the atmosphere. A strategic source of energy today, biogas is only partially recovered by existing industrial processes.

With recognised technological expertise and the exclusive use of technologies developed by Cryocollect, VERDEMOBIL BIOGAZ has a range of solutions for upgrading 100% of this biogas into Biomethane and BioCO2. The Biomethane can itself be reprocessed to obtain BioGNL (Bio Liquefied Natural Gas) or BioH2 (Bio Hydrogen).

A pioneer and multi-technology player in the energy transition

VERDEMOBIL BIOGAZ includes the design, manufacture, maintenance and operation of biogas recovery units. Created in 2008, VERDEMOBIL BIOGAZ commissioned its first biogas production unit in 2010, and since then has continued to innovate and extend its range of solutions to serve high added-value markets. It now boasts unique expertise and a recognised technological lead, backed up by an installed base of 33 biomethane purification and production units. In addition, VERDEMOBIL BIOGAZ is the only player in France to have commissioned 5 installations for the purification, liquefaction and distillation of BioCO2 from methanisation sites. VERDEMOBIL BIOGAZ is also the only French player in the liquefaction of Biomethane into BioLNG and has commissioned its first BioH2 installation in Germany in 2021.

Exclusive use of the technologies developed by Cryocollect (49% owned directly and indirectly by Philippe Khairallah, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and majority shareholder of Verdemobil Biogaz) on which the BioLNG and BioCO2 modules depend.

VERDEMOBIL BIOGAZ uses technologies developed by Cryocollect under three exclusive 20-year licensing agreements, (Cryocollect is directly and indirectly 49% owned by Philippe Khairallah, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and majority shareholder of Verdemobil Biogaz). These agreements provide for an exclusive licence in France and French overseas departments and territories, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada, for the technologies to which they relate. The technologies concerned apply only to the BioLNG and BioCO2 modules. For the BioCH4 and BioH2 modules, VERDEMOBIL BIOGAZ uses its own technology developed by its R&D teams. Cryocollect's technologies are essential to VERDEMOBIL BIOGAZ's growth plan, particularly as all of the innovative modules that VERDEMOBIL BIOGAZ wishes to own and market are BioCO2 and BioLNG liquefaction modules. However, the licence agreements allow VERDEMOBIL BIOGAZ to terminate the agreement by giving 30 days' notice if it no longer wishes to use the technologies concerned.

To the best of VERDEMOBIL BIOGAZ's knowledge and at the date of this press release, the CryoCollect technologies used by VERDEMOBIL BIOGAZ are the best on the market for a lower investment and operating cost (better performance in electricity consumption in particular).

It should be noted that the estimated amount of royalties under the three licence agreements referred to above is EUR9 million for the construction of 72 BioCO2 and BioGNL liquefaction modules planned for 2028.

A range of modular solutions combining expertise in several technologies ? Purification of biogas into Biomethane (BioCH4): VERDEMOBIL BIOGAZ uses the PSA (Pressure SwingAdsorption) technique, a reliable and proven solution that can be adapted to all sizes and types of biogasproduction sites. ? Purification, liquefaction and distillation of BioCO2: VERDEMOBIL BIOGAZ uses liquefaction by cryogenicdistillation, a low-energy process that achieves a maximum degree of purity (>99.9%) in compliance with foodindustry standards. ? Production of BioLNG by liquefaction of BioCH4: VERDEMOBIL BIOGAZ uses a cryogenic liquefaction processfor which it has an exclusive licence. ? Production of BioHydrogen (BioH2) by steam reforming of BioCH4: VERDEMOBIL BIOGAZ uses the steamreforming technique, a less energy-intensive solution than alternative technologies (coal gasification, waterelectrolysis).

The modular turnkey solutions offered by VERDEMOBIL BIOGAZ are compatible with all existing technologies, can be sized according to the production capacity of the sites, and can be containerised to optimise transport costs. VERDEMOBIL BIOGAZ guarantees its customers an availability rate of 98% for its installations and ensures their maintenance within the framework of 15-year maintenance contracts, based on a network of local technicians capable of intervening in less than 2 hours.

An offering positioned in high-potential markets, at the heart of the challenges of energy sovereignty and ecological transition

-- BioCH4 is injected into the grid to replace natural gas of fossil origin or transformed into BioGNL andtransported as close as possible to consumers to meet their energy needs thanks to the deployment of renewable,local and competitive energy.

-- BioCO2 is used by a wide range of industrial and agricultural players, including the market garden sector(greenhouse cultivation), the food industry (production of carbonated drinks or refrigeration), fire extinguisherproducers, the pharmaceutical industry and the construction sector (for chemical reaction purposes). All thesesectors are currently forced to import the gas they need and are facing recurring shortages. VERDEMOBIL BIOGAZ'slocal offer is therefore a way of diversifying and securing their supplies.

-- BioLNG is increasingly being used as an alternative to diesel or other fossil fuels in energy-intensivesectors such as heavy mobility (land, sea and airports) and industry.

-- BioH2 has a wide range of uses (fuel for mobility, production of electricity or heat, industrialprocesses, etc.), and represents a market with strong medium-term development potential for VERDEMOBIL BIOGAZ.

A mixed business model including manufacturing, ownership and operation

Originally characterised by the direct sale of modules accompanied by maintenance services, VERDEMOBIL BIOGAZ's business model evolved in 2022 towards a mixed model by now integrating the ownership of assets, the operation and the marketing of fluids. As a result, VERDEMOBIL BIOGAZ now has 3 sources of revenue: 1. Sale of BioCH4, BioCO2, BioGNL and BioH2 plants. 2. Maintenance of these facilities (15-year contracts). 3. Marketing of fluids (BioCO2, BioGNL and BioH2) and sale of liquefaction services (multi-year contracts).

The ramp-up of this new model for operators of directly owned facilities should increase the share of fluid sales from 2% of sales in 2022 to more than 70% in 2028, with a positive impact on profitability.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2023 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)