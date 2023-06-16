Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: Otava Ltd announces its obligation to launch a mandatory public tender offer for all shares in Alma Media Corporation

Otava Ltd announces its obligation to launch a mandatory public tender offer for all shares in Alma Media Corporation Otava Ltd Stock Exchange Release 16 June 2023 at 8:30 a.m. EEST NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA OR SWITZERLAND OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE OFFER WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. SHAREHOLDERS IN THE UNITED STATES SHOULD ALSO REFER TO THE SECTION TITLED "INFORMATION FOR SHAREHOLDERS OF ALMA MEDIA IN THE UNITED STATES" AT THE END OF THIS RELEASE. Otava Ltd announces its obligation to launch a mandatory public tender offer for all shares in Alma Media Corporation Otava Ltd ("Otava" or the "Offeror") has, through share purchases made between 14 June and 15 June 2023, acquired a total of 686,860 shares in Alma Media Corporation ("Alma Media" or the "Company"). The highest price paid for the acquired shares was EUR 9.10 per share, which is also the highest price paid by Otava for the shares in Alma Media within the last six months. As a result of the share purchases, Otava's shareholding in Alma Media increased to a total of 24,723,705 shares, corresponding to approximately 30.05 per cent of all shares and voting rights in the Company, excluding own shares held by Alma Media. Consequently, after Otava's holding in Alma Media exceeded 30 per cent of the voting rights carried by shares in Alma Media, Otava has become obligated to launch a mandatory public tender offer for all shares and securities entitling to shares in Alma Media in accordance with Chapter 11, Section 19 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act (746/2012, as amended, "SMA") (the "Offer"). Prior to the share purchases, Otava held 24,036,845 shares in Alma Media, representing approximately 29.18 per cent of all shares in Alma Media. Otava is the largest shareholder of Alma Media. In the Offer, Otava will offer cash consideration of EUR 9.10 per share for each share in Alma Media (the "Offer Price"). The Offer Price represents a discount of approximately 0.8 per cent compared to the volume-weighted average price of the Alma Media shares during the three (3) months preceding the triggering of the obligation to launch the Offer, and an equal price compared to the closing price of the share on Nasdaq Helsinki on 14 June 2023, i.e., the last day of trading preceding the triggering of the obligation to launch the Offer. In accordance with Chapter 11, Section 22 of the SMA, a mandatory takeover bid shall be made public within one month from the triggering of the obligation to launch a bid, i.e., on 15 July 2023, at the latest. Otava aims to commence the offer period of the Offer on or about 30 June 2023, at the latest. The Offer will be commenced after the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has approved the offer document, which includes the detailed terms and conditions of the Offer. The length of the offer period will be three weeks. Otava is of the view that the completion of the Offer will not require approvals from competition authorities at least in a situation in which Otava's ownership share of all shares in Alma Media remains below 36.84 per cent as a result of the Offer. "Otava encountered an opportunity to increase its shareholding in Alma Media, and as a result of the recent share purchases, Otava has become obligated to launch a mandatory tender offer to all shareholders of Alma Media. Alma Media is a strategic investment for Otava, and Otava sees itself as a long-term and significant minority shareholder in the Company going forward. Otava aims to keep Alma Media as a listed company, and it does not intend to significantly increase its shareholding in the Company at the present time. Operating as a listed company will continue to provide Alma Media with good prerequisites and a stable foundation to develop its business and grow profitably", states Alexander Lindholm, the CEO of Otava Ltd. 