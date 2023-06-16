Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
16.06.2023 | 07:34
143 Leser
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: Otava Ltd announces its obligation to launch a mandatory public tender offer for all shares in Alma Media Corporation

Otava Ltd announces its obligation to launch a mandatory public tender offer
for all shares in Alma Media Corporation 

Otava Ltd                    Stock Exchange Release     
                16 June 2023 at 8:30 a.m. EEST 

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR
INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH
AFRICA OR SWITZERLAND OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE OFFER WOULD BE
PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. SHAREHOLDERS IN THE UNITED STATES SHOULD ALSO
REFER TO THE SECTION TITLED "INFORMATION FOR SHAREHOLDERS OF ALMA MEDIA IN THE
UNITED STATES" AT THE END OF THIS RELEASE. 

Otava Ltd announces its obligation to launch a mandatory public tender offer
for all shares in Alma Media Corporation 

Otava Ltd ("Otava" or the "Offeror") has, through share purchases made between
14 June and 15 June 2023, acquired a total of 686,860 shares in Alma Media
Corporation ("Alma Media" or the "Company"). The highest price paid for the
acquired shares was EUR 9.10 per share, which is also the highest price paid by
Otava for the shares in Alma Media within the last six months. 

As a result of the share purchases, Otava's shareholding in Alma Media
increased to a total of 24,723,705 shares, corresponding to approximately 30.05
per cent of all shares and voting rights in the Company, excluding own shares
held by Alma Media. Consequently, after Otava's holding in Alma Media exceeded
30 per cent of the voting rights carried by shares in Alma Media, Otava has
become obligated to launch a mandatory public tender offer for all shares and
securities entitling to shares in Alma Media in accordance with Chapter 11,
Section 19 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act (746/2012, as amended, "SMA")
(the "Offer"). 

Prior to the share purchases, Otava held 24,036,845 shares in Alma Media,
representing approximately 29.18 per cent of all shares in Alma Media. Otava is
the largest shareholder of Alma Media. 

In the Offer, Otava will offer cash consideration of EUR 9.10 per share for
each share in Alma Media (the "Offer Price"). The Offer Price represents a
discount of approximately 0.8 per cent compared to the volume-weighted average
price of the Alma Media shares during the three (3) months preceding the
triggering of the obligation to launch the Offer, and an equal price compared
to the closing price of the share on Nasdaq Helsinki on 14 June 2023, i.e., the
last day of trading preceding the triggering of the obligation to launch the
Offer. 

In accordance with Chapter 11, Section 22 of the SMA, a mandatory takeover bid
shall be made public within one month from the triggering of the obligation to
launch a bid, i.e., on 15 July 2023, at the latest. 

Otava aims to commence the offer period of the Offer on or about 30 June 2023,
at the latest. The Offer will be commenced after the Finnish Financial
Supervisory Authority has approved the offer document, which includes the
detailed terms and conditions of the Offer. The length of the offer period will
be three weeks. Otava is of the view that the completion of the Offer will not
require approvals from competition authorities at least in a situation in which
Otava's ownership share of all shares in Alma Media remains below 36.84 per
cent as a result of the Offer. 

"Otava encountered an opportunity to increase its shareholding in Alma Media,
and as a result of the recent share purchases, Otava has become obligated to
launch a mandatory tender offer to all shareholders of Alma Media. Alma Media
is a strategic investment for Otava, and Otava sees itself as a long-term and
significant minority shareholder in the Company going forward. Otava aims to
keep Alma Media as a listed company, and it does not intend to significantly
increase its shareholding in the Company at the present time. Operating as a
listed company will continue to provide Alma Media with good prerequisites and
a stable foundation to develop its business and grow profitably", states
Alexander Lindholm, the CEO of Otava Ltd. 

Otava also reserves the right, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and
regulations, to acquire shares in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki or
otherwise before the commencement of the offer period, during the offer period,
and/or after the offer period of the Offer or otherwise outside the Offer. 

The Offeror has appointed Advium Corporate Finance Ltd as its financial advisor
and Hannes Snellman Attorneys Ltd as its legal advisor in connection with the
Offer. 



Otava Ltd


Board of Directors



For further information, please contact:



Alexander Lindholm, CEO, Otava Ltd

Tel. +358 40 833 0126



IMPORTANT INFORMATION

THIS RELEASE MAY NOT BE RELEASED OR OTHERWISE DISTRIBUTED, IN WHOLE OR IN PART,
DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW
ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA OR SWITZERLAND OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE
OFFER WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. 

THIS RELEASE IS NOT A TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT AND AS SUCH DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN
OFFER OR INVITATION TO MAKE A SALES OFFER. IN PARTICULAR, THIS RELEASE IS NOT
AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES
DESCRIBED HEREIN, AND IS NOT AN EXTENSION OF THE OFFER, IN, AUSTRALIA, CANADA,
HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA OR SWITZERLAND. INVESTORS SHALL
ACCEPT THE OFFER FOR THE SHARES ONLY ON THE BASIS OF THE INFORMATION PROVIDED
IN A TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT. OFFERS WILL NOT BE MADE DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN
ANY JURISDICTION WHERE EITHER AN OFFER OR PARTICIPATION THEREIN IS PROHIBITED
BY APPLICABLE LAW OR WHERE ANY TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT OR REGISTRATION OR OTHER
REQUIREMENTS WOULD APPLY IN ADDITION TO THOSE UNDERTAKEN IN FINLAND. 

THE OFFER IS NOT BEING MADE DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE
PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW AND, WHEN PUBLISHED, THE OFFER DOCUMENT AND
RELATED ACCEPTANCE FORMS WILL NOT AND MAY NOT BE DISTRIBUTED, FORWARDED OR
TRANSMITTED INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAWS
OR REGULATIONS. IN PARTICULAR, THE OFFER IS NOT BEING MADE, DIRECTLY OR
INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, OR BY USE OF THE POSTAL SERVICE OF, OR BY ANY MEANS OR
INSTRUMENTALITY (INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, FACSIMILE TRANSMISSION, TELEX,
TELEPHONE OR THE INTERNET) OF INTERSTATE OR FOREIGN COMMERCE OF, OR ANY
FACILITIES OF A NATIONAL SECURITIES EXCHANGE OF, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG,
JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA OR SWITZERLAND. THE OFFER CANNOT BE ACCEPTED,
DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, BY ANY SUCH USE, MEANS OR INSTRUMENTALITY OR FROM
WITHIN, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA OR
SWITZERLAND AND ANY PURPORTED ACCEPTANCE OF THE OFFER RESULTING DIRECTLY OR
INDIRECTLY FROM A VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS WILL BE INVALID. 

THIS RELEASE HAS BEEN PREPARED IN COMPLIANCE WITH FINNISH LAW, THE RULES OF
NASDAQ HELSINKI AND THE HELSINKI TAKEOVER CODE AND THE INFORMATION DISCLOSED
MAY NOT BE THE SAME AS THAT WHICH WOULD HAVE BEEN DISCLOSED IF THIS RELEASE HAD
BEEN PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAWS OF JURISDICTIONS OUTSIDE OF FINLAND. 

Information for shareholders of Alma Media in the United States

The Offer is made for the issued and outstanding shares (which are not held in
treasury) of Alma Media, which is domiciled in Finland, and is subject to
Finnish disclosure and procedural requirements. The Offer is made in the United
States pursuant to Section 14(e) and Regulation 14E under the U.S. Securities
Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), subject to the exemption
provided under Rule 14d-1(c) under the Exchange Act, for a Tier I tender offer
(the "Tier I Exemption"), and otherwise in accordance with the disclosure and
procedural requirements of Finnish law, including with respect to the Offer
timetable, settlement procedures, withdrawal, waiver of conditions and timing
of payments, which are different from those of the United States. The Offer is
made to Alma Media's shareholders resident in the United States on the same
terms and conditions as those made to all other shareholders of Alma Media to
whom an offer is made. Any informational documents, including this release, are
being disseminated to U.S. shareholders on a basis comparable to the method
that such documents are provided to Alma Media's other shareholders. U.S.
shareholders should consider that the Offer Price is being paid in EUR and that
no adjustment will be made based on any changes in the exchange rate. 

To the extent permissible under applicable law or regulations, the Offeror and
its affiliates or its brokers and its brokers' affiliates (acting as agents for
the Offeror or its affiliates, as applicable) may from time to time after the
date of this release and during the pendency of the Offer, and other than
pursuant to the Offer, directly or indirectly purchase or arrange to purchase
shares or any securities that are convertible into, exchangeable for or
exercisable for shares. These purchases may occur either in the open market at
prevailing prices or in private transactions at negotiated prices. To the
extent information about such purchases or arrangements to purchase is made
public in Finland, such information will be disclosed by means of a press
release or other means reasonably calculated to inform U.S. shareholders of
Alma Media of such information. In addition, the financial advisers to the
Offeror may also engage in ordinary course trading activities in securities of
Alma Media, which may include purchases or arrangements to purchase such
securities. To the extent required in Finland, any information about such
purchases will be made public in Finland in the manner required by Finnish law. 

NEITHER THE U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION NOR ANY U.S. STATE
SECURITIES COMMISSION HAS APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED THE OFFER, PASSED UPON THE
MERITS OR FAIRNESS OF THE OFFER, OR PASSED ANY COMMENT UPON THE ADEQUACY,
ACCURACY OR COMPLETENESS OF THE DISCLOSURE IN THIS RELEASE IN RELATION TO THE
OFFER. ANY REPRESENTATION TO THE CONTRARY IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE IN THE UNITED
STATES. 

The receipt of cash pursuant to the Offer may be a taxable transaction. Each
holder of shares is urged to consult its independent professional advisers
regarding the tax and other consequences of accepting the Offer. 

To the extent the Offer is subject to U.S. securities laws, those laws only
apply to U.S. holders of shares and will not give rise to claims on the part of
any other person. It may be difficult for Alma Media's shareholders to enforce
their rights and any claims they may have arising under the U.S. federal
securities laws, since the Offeror and Alma Media are located in non-U.S.
jurisdictions and some or all of their respective officers and directors may be
residents of non-U.S. jurisdictions. Alma Media shareholders may not be able to
sue the Offeror or Alma Media or their respective officers or directors in a
non-U.S. court for violations of the U.S. federal securities laws. It may be
difficult to compel the Offeror or Alma Media or their respective affiliates to
subject themselves to a U.S. court's judgment. 

Disclaimer

Advium Corporate Finance Ltd is acting exclusively on behalf of the Offeror and
no one else in connection with the Offer or other matters referred to in this
release, does not consider any other person (whether the recipient of this
release or not) as a client in connection to the Offer, and is not responsible
to anyone other than the Offeror for providing protection or providing advice
in connection with the Offer or any other transaction or arrangement referred
to in this release.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.