

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The yen fell to 153.95 against the euro and 157.74 against the Swiss franc, for the first time since September 2008 and December 1979, respectively. At Thursday's close, the yen was worth 153.51 against the euro and 157.19 against the franc.



The yen slid to 179.75 against the pound, its lowest level since December 2015. At yesterday's close, the pair was worth 179.24.



Rebounding from a recent 2-day high of 139.85 against the U.S. dollar, the yen edged down to 140.78. The pair had fell to 141.50 on Thursday, its lowest level since 23rd November 2022.



Against the Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen slipped to a 9-month low of 96.74, a 6-month low of 87.71 and a 7-month low of 106.36 from yesterday's closing quotes of 96.52, 87.45 and 106.05, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 160.00 against the euro, 162.00 against the franc, 181.00 against the pound, 143.00 against the greenback, 99.00 against the aussie, 89.00 against the kiwi and 109.00 against the loonie.



