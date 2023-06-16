Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF ALMA MEDIA CORPORATION GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS

NOTICE 16 JUNE 2023 SHARES THE SHARES OF ALMA MEDIA CORPORATION GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS Otava Ltd announced today 16th June 2023 its obligation to launch a mandatory public tender offer for all shares in Alma Media Corporation.Nasdaq Helsinki transfers the shares of Alma Media Corporation to the Observation segment on the grounds of the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares (rule 4.1.1 article d).Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares rule 4.1.1 article d: the issuer is subject to a public takeover bid or a bidder has disclosed its intention to make a public takeover bid in respect of the issuer.The purpose of observation status is to give a signal to the market that there are special circumstances regarding the Issuer or it Shares which investors should pay attention to. The observation segment is a subset of the Official List. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260