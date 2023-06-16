Anzeige
WKN: A0HHHL | ISIN: FI0009013114 | Ticker-Symbol: A4M
Frankfurt
15.06.23
13:23 Uhr
9,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALMA MEDIA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALMA MEDIA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,2009,58008:01
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF ALMA MEDIA CORPORATION GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS

NOTICE 16 JUNE 2023 SHARES THE SHARES OF ALMA MEDIA CORPORATION GIVEN
OBSERVATION STATUS Otava Ltd announced today 16th June 2023 its obligation to
launch a mandatory public tender offer for all shares in Alma Media
Corporation.Nasdaq Helsinki transfers the shares of Alma Media Corporation to
the Observation segment on the grounds of the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for
Issuers of Shares (rule 4.1.1 article d).Nordic Main Market Rulebook for
Issuers of Shares rule 4.1.1 article d: the issuer is subject to a public
takeover bid or a bidder has disclosed its intention to make a public takeover
bid in respect of the issuer.The purpose of observation status is to give a
signal to the market that there are special circumstances regarding the Issuer
or it Shares which investors should pay attention to. The observation segment
is a subset of the Official List.  Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance,
survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
