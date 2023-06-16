Amaroq Minerals Ltd.: Annual General and Special Meeting Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2023 / Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (AIM, TSXV, NASDAQ First North: AMRQ), an independent mine development company with a substantial land package of gold and strategic mineral assets covering an area of 7,866.85 km2 in Southern Greenland, announces the results of voting at its AGM held on June 15, 2023.
Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward at the AGM.
AGM Results
The following proxy votes for the AGM were received from the shareholders:
Motion
Description
Votes For
% Votes Cast
Against
Withheld
|1
|Re-elect Graham Stewart
44,731,598
100%
2,079
0
|2
|Re-elect Eldur Olafsson
44,731,598
100%
2,079
0
|3
|Re-elect Liane Kelly
44,733,598
100%
79
0
|4
|Re-elect Jaco Crouse
44,733,598
100%
79
0
|5
|Re-elect David Neuhauser
44,731,598
100%
2,079
0
|6
|Re-elect Sigurbjorn Thorkelsson
44,733,598
100%
79
0
|7
|Re-elect Line Frederiksen
44,733,598
100%
79
0
|8
|Re-elect Warwick Morley-Jepson
44,733,598
100%
79
0
|9
|Re-appointment of Auditors
45,555,698
100%
0
79
|10
|Stock option plan
42,673,853
95,40%
2,059,824
0
|11
|Restricted Share Unit Plan
44,676,932
99,87%
56,745
0
Enquiries:
Amaroq Minerals Ltd.
Eldur Olafsson, Executive Director and CEO
+354 665 2003
eo@amaroqminerals.com
Eddie Wyvill, Investor Relations
+44 (0)7713 126727
ew@amaroqminerals.com
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nominated Adviser and Broker)
Callum Stewart
Varun Talwar
Simon Mensley
Ashton Clanfield
+44 (0) 20 7710 7600
Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited (Joint Broker)
John Prior
Hugh Rich
Dougie Mcleod
+44 (0) 20 7886 2500
Camarco (Financial PR)
Billy Clegg
Elfie Kent
Charlie Dingwall
+44 (0) 20 3757 4980
For Company updates:
Further Information:
About Amaroq Minerals
Amaroq Minerals' principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in Greenland. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Project, an advanced exploration stage property with an exploitation license including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine. The Corporation has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets covering 7,866.85km2, the largest mineral portfolio in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region. Amaroq Minerals is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Public Companies Act.
