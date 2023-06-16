Representing an investment of $250 million, the facility is expected to bring 1,500 jobs.From pv magazine USA Solar module manufacturer Canadian Solar announced a new manufacturing facility located in Mesquite, Texas, marking the company's first U.S. manufacturing facility. The module manufacturing plant has a planned output of 20,000 modules per day, totaling 5 GW of annual production capacity. Production is expected to begin in late 2023. The facility represents a $250 million capital investment in a U.S. manufacturing facility, one of the many announcements in clean energy manufacturing over ...

