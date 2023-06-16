Germany-based Wavelabs Solar Metrology Systems GmbH has released two new solar simulators for high-efficiency cell testing, one for use in production lines, and the other for use in research laboratories.Germany-based Wavelabs Solar Metrology Systems GmbH has released two new solar simulators for high-efficiency cell testing, one for use in production lines, and the other for use in research laboratories. Like the module testing equipment Wavelabs launched earlier this week, the cell testing equipment is based on its light-emitting diode (LED) flasher technology. The Sinus-360 PRO is designed ...

