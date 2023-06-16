The world's leading digital systems interoperability standard for the energy industry, TEIA (Trusted Energy Interoperability Alliance) announced today that it will showcase the power of secure interoperability between energy data and IoT device services at the Eurelectric Power Summit 2023 in Brussels from June 20th to 21st, 2023.

Launched in early June by E.ON, Intertrust, JERA, and Origin Energy to provide open standards for secure interoperability in multi-vendor OT/IT digital energy systems, TEIA aims to bring together the energy industry and energy software and hardware makers to provide systems that can securely operate together, with minimal system integration. Open specifications for security technologies are critical for collaboration that promotes interoperability and minimizes vendor lock in.

TEIA is open to energy companies, technology service providers and other organizations involved in the energy industry. For more information on TEIA or to request a meeting, please fill out this form at trusted-energy.org or visit booth 12 at Eurelectric.

About the Trusted Energy Interoperability Alliance (TEIA)

TEIA's mission is to deliver standards for secure interoperability between hardware and software systems used in electrical energy digital value chains, solving a wealth of problems and challenges the energy industry faces as it moves toward a transformed AI-enabled industry. The TEIA standards enable compliant software and devices to work together securely, ensuring smooth, trusted, and efficient data flows throughout the entire energy value chain from fuels, to generation (renewables, conventional), grids, and energy customer applications. The TEIA standards organization welcomes participation from all companies and organizations in the digital energy ecosystem. TEIA's founders include E.ON SE, Intertrust, JERA, and Origin Energy. For more information about TEIA, please visit www.trusted-energy.org.

