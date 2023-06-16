Anzeige
Freitag, 16.06.2023
WKN: A0JL2Y | ISIN: NL0000303709 | Ticker-Symbol: AEND
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.06.2023 | 08:10
Aegon N.V.: Aegon provides update on coupon calculation for Perpetual Capital Securities

The Hague, June 16, 2023 - Aegon N.V. (Aegon) today announces that the calculation agent and the trustee have confirmed their intention to operate according to the provisions described in clause 5(c) and 5(e) of the terms and conditions of the USD Perpetual Capital Securities (ISIN: NL0000116168) (the Securities) to determine the coupon rate on the next interest determination date, on or around July 13, 2023.

To the extent that the calculation agent is unable to procure quotes from swap dealers as required pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Securities, the trustee has confirmed its intention to determine, or suggest a methodology to calculate, the coupon rate in such manner as it shall deem fair and reasonable subject to and in accordance with Condition 5(e).

The coupon rate and the coupon amount calculated by the calculation agent or the trustee will be communicated by Aegon in due course. Aegon expects that for the determination dates that come after July 13, 2023, the calculation agent will apply the same calculation methodology as determined by the trustee on or around July 13, 2023.

About Aegon

Aegon is an integrated, diversified, international financial services group. The company offers investment, protection, and retirement solutions, with a strategic focus on three core markets

Contacts
Media relationsInvestor relations
Richard Mackillican Jan Willem Weidema

+31(0) 6 27 41 15 46+31(0) 70 344 8028
richard.mackillican@aegon.com (mailto:richard.mackillican@aegon.com)janwillem.weidema@aegon.com (mailto:janwillem.weidema@aegon.com)


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
