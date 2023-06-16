Anzeige
WKN: 897122 | ISIN: FI0009900682 | Ticker-Symbol: VAYA
Frankfurt
15.06.23
09:15 Uhr
42,200 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
16.06.2023
Vaisala Group: Vaisala completes repurchasing own shares

Vaisala Corporation
Stock exchange release
June 16, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. (EEST)

Vaisala completes repurchasing own shares

Vaisala communicated on May 5, 2023, that its Board of Directors decided to exercise the authorization of the 2023 Annual General Meeting to repurchase own series A shares.

The repurchases started on May 10, 2023, and ended on June 15, 2023. During this period, Vaisala repurchased a total of 50,000 own series A shares for an average price of EUR 42.4587 per share. The shares were repurchased in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. at the market price prevailing at the time of purchase. The shares will be used as a reward payment for Vaisala's share-based incentive plans.

Following these repurchases, Vaisala has 185,976 series A treasury shares, which represents 0.6% of series A shares and 0.5% of total shares.

Additional information
Paula Liimatta
+358 9 8949 2020, ir@vaisala.com

Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in weather, environmental, and industrial measurements. Building on over 85 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world, with space-proof technology even exploring Mars and beyond. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs over 2,000 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com twitter.com/VaisalaGroup linkedin.com/vaisala


