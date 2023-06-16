Seamless Asia, the leading annual gathering of Asia's commerce leaders, will take place in Singapore at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre on 27 - 28 June 2023. After a series of annual virtual editions, the event marks the first in-person edition of the event since 2019.

Over 2,500 of the region's leading banks, payments players, digital wallets, e-commerce retailers, telcos, government bodies will attend Seamless Asia 2023 to reconnect, explore and shape the future of digital commerce in Asia. From structured round-table sessions to informal networking gatherings, there will be ample opportunities for attendees to build relationships and forge meaningful partnerships.

"With digital payments in Asia forecast to exceed $350 billion USD by 2026 and with e-commerce spending in Southeast Asia expected to reach $180 billion USD by 2025 it's a time of tremendous growth in the region" says Paul Clark, Managing Director - Asia, Terrapinn Pte Ltd. "Over recent years, the payments, banking and e-commerce sectors have been at the forefront of innovation. Now is the perfect time to bring together the region's digital commerce leaders to explore how to truly capitalise on this growth, how to ride the waves of market volatility and to explore what we can expect next in the world's fastest growing commerce market."

More than 200 thought leaders will share insights across seven key content pillars: Payments Innovation, Payments Security, eKYC & Authentication, Banking Transformation, E-commerce Strategy, E-commerce Marketing and Online Payments. The engaging presentations and panel discussions will address pressing trends, challenges and opportunities in digital commerce. Speakers at the event include:

Albert Tinio, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Commercial Officer, GoTyme Bank

Alin Dobrea, Head of Marketing Solutions & Partnerships, Zalora

Carlo Brillantes, Head of Digital Payments, foodpanda

Chandana Sunder, Senior Vice President, LazMall Marketing Solutions, Lazada

Darrick Rochili, Chief Innovation Officer, DANA Indonesia

Dipashree Das, Head of Partner Marketing, APAC & ANZ, Amazon

Henry Aguda, CEO and President, UnionDigital Bank

Hung Nguyen, Head of Regional D2C & Emerging Verticals, TikTok

Ida Mok, Co-Founder and President, Women In Blockchain Asia (WIBA)

Ingrid Rose Ann Beroña, Chief Risk Officer, Gcash

Julie Reyes, Chief Risk and Compliance Officer, Maya

Lito Villanueva, Executive VP & Chief Innovation & Inclusion Officer, RCBC

Lucose Eralil, Executive Vice President and Head of Enterprise Technology and Operations, Security Bank

Lynn Huang, Ex-CMO, Asia Pacific, Honeywell SPS, Motorola Solutions

Sharon Tan, Chief Operating Officer, DBS Bank

SheueChee Beh, Director, Payments APAC, Uber

Smriti Modi, Head of Consumer & eTail Marketing, APAC, Poly (HP)

Sonal Kapoor, Senior Director, Flipkart

Tiffany Chng, Co-Founder & Marketing Director, cheak

Will Vayakornvichit, Chief Financial Officer, Love, Bonito

Over 170 sponsors, exhibitors and partners will showcase their cutting-edge products, services, and solutions, including Platinum Sponsors 8x8, Alipay+, CleverTap, HPS, Stripe and World First Asia Pte Ltd. On the exhibition floor, attendees will have the chance to demo solutions and interact directly with product experts to discover innovations that will propel their businesses forward and identify new partnership opportunities.

Seamless Asia 2023 will help accelerate the transformation of digital commerce in Asia. For event information and full conference agenda, visit www.terrapinn.com/SeamlessAsia.

About Seamless Asia 2023

Seamless Asia 2023 will take place at Marina Bay Sands Expo and & Convention Centre, Singapore on 27 - 28 June 2023.

About Terrapinn

Terrapinn has been sparking ideas, innovations and relationships that transform business for over 30 years. Using our global footprint, we bring innovators, disrupters and change agents together, discussing and demonstrating the technology, strategies and personalities that are changing the way the world does business. Whether you're looking to make new connections, introduce product or inspire change in your industry, we invite you to join us as agitators of change. Terrapinn - spark something.

