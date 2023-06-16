

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche (RHHBY) said Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Columvi (glofitamab-gxbm) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma not otherwise specified or large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) arising from follicular lymphoma, after two or more lines of systemic therapy.



The indication is approved under accelerated approval based on response rate and durability of response in the phase I/II NP30179 study. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.



Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma is an aggressive, hard-to-treat disease and is the most common form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the US.



Columvi will be available in the US in the coming weeks, the company said.



