Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

16 June 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 15 June 2023 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 100,000 100,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.1900 GBP1.0180 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.1640 GBP1.0000 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.1775 GBP1.0085

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 672,311,309 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,051 1.1900 XDUB 08:49:26 00027797643TRDU1 196 1.1900 XDUB 08:49:26 00027797642TRDU1 1,400 1.1900 XDUB 08:49:26 00027797641TRDU1 903 1.1900 XDUB 09:03:03 00027797796TRDU1 1,949 1.1900 XDUB 09:03:03 00027797795TRDU1 3,199 1.1880 XDUB 09:12:38 00027797883TRDU1 2,514 1.1880 XDUB 09:12:38 00027797882TRDU1 895 1.1880 XDUB 09:49:27 00027798056TRDU1 196 1.1880 XDUB 09:49:27 00027798055TRDU1 2,000 1.1880 XDUB 09:49:27 00027798054TRDU1 2,563 1.1820 XDUB 09:53:15 00027798067TRDU1 2,605 1.1820 XDUB 09:53:15 00027798066TRDU1 2,603 1.1820 XDUB 10:00:27 00027798101TRDU1 140 1.1820 XDUB 10:39:20 00027798355TRDU1 2,565 1.1820 XDUB 10:39:20 00027798354TRDU1 1,429 1.1820 XDUB 10:39:20 00027798356TRDU1 976 1.1820 XDUB 10:39:20 00027798357TRDU1 2,720 1.1820 XDUB 11:26:26 00027798830TRDU1 2,601 1.1800 XDUB 11:27:28 00027798863TRDU1 2,546 1.1800 XDUB 11:27:28 00027798861TRDU1 5,508 1.1740 XDUB 12:32:48 00027799281TRDU1 3,071 1.1740 XDUB 12:32:48 00027799280TRDU1 419 1.1680 XDUB 13:05:02 00027799432TRDU1 2,157 1.1680 XDUB 13:06:00 00027799440TRDU1 2,538 1.1680 XDUB 13:06:00 00027799439TRDU1 32 1.1680 XDUB 13:06:00 00027799438TRDU1 692 1.1640 XDUB 13:30:12 00027799558TRDU1 2,116 1.1640 XDUB 13:30:12 00027799555TRDU1 2,923 1.1640 XDUB 13:39:18 00027799633TRDU1 1,511 1.1720 XDUB 14:36:22 00027800212TRDU1 5,399 1.1720 XDUB 14:36:51 00027800218TRDU1 2,886 1.1720 XDUB 14:36:51 00027800217TRDU1 2,886 1.1720 XDUB 14:36:51 00027800216TRDU1 2,818 1.1720 XDUB 14:43:15 00027800315TRDU1 2,544 1.1700 XDUB 14:55:27 00027800556TRDU1 2,840 1.1700 XDUB 15:00:47 00027800633TRDU1 966 1.1720 XDUB 15:28:09 00027801134TRDU1 1,609 1.1720 XDUB 15:28:09 00027801133TRDU1 8,097 1.1860 XDUB 15:31:17 00027801194TRDU1 584 1.1760 XDUB 16:03:33 00027801708TRDU1 198 1.1760 XDUB 16:03:33 00027801707TRDU1 1,178 1.1760 XDUB 16:03:33 00027801706TRDU1 104 1.1760 XDUB 16:03:33 00027801705TRDU1 2,723 1.1780 XDUB 16:10:05 00027801946TRDU1 2,818 1.1760 XDUB 16:14:55 00027802060TRDU1 3,048 1.1760 XDUB 16:14:55 00027802059TRDU1 3,284 1.1760 XDUB 16:25:34 00027802301TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,783 1.0180 XLON 08:53:11 00027797694TRDU1 1,229 1.0180 XLON 08:53:11 00027797693TRDU1 2,400 1.0180 XLON 09:08:34 00027797835TRDU1 510 1.0180 XLON 09:08:34 00027797836TRDU1 3,234 1.0180 XLON 09:25:26 00027797952TRDU1 1,391 1.0180 XLON 09:44:46 00027798038TRDU1 1,766 1.0180 XLON 09:44:46 00027798037TRDU1 5,835 1.0120 XLON 09:53:15 00027798065TRDU1 1,082 1.0120 XLON 11:27:28 00027798864TRDU1 8,173 1.0120 XLON 11:27:28 00027798862TRDU1 2,862 1.0120 XLON 11:27:28 00027798860TRDU1 2,862 1.0120 XLON 11:27:28 00027798859TRDU1 1,731 1.0080 XLON 11:38:42 00027798907TRDU1 1,179 1.0080 XLON 11:38:42 00027798908TRDU1 824 1.0040 XLON 12:11:30 00027799202TRDU1 2,000 1.0040 XLON 12:11:30 00027799201TRDU1 2,976 1.0040 XLON 12:33:15 00027799282TRDU1 3,085 1.0020 XLON 13:22:03 00027799513TRDU1 1,630 1.0000 XLON 13:30:12 00027799557TRDU1 3,208 1.0000 XLON 13:30:12 00027799556TRDU1 2,565 1.0000 XLON 13:30:12 00027799554TRDU1 804 1.0000 XLON 13:30:12 00027799559TRDU1 2,913 1.0000 XLON 13:46:34 00027799696TRDU1 5,904 1.0060 XLON 14:43:15 00027800314TRDU1 3,119 1.0060 XLON 14:50:22 00027800502TRDU1 2,924 1.0040 XLON 15:00:47 00027800632TRDU1 1,676 1.0040 XLON 15:10:09 00027800799TRDU1 1,234 1.0040 XLON 15:10:09 00027800800TRDU1 2,838 1.0060 XLON 15:19:57 00027801000TRDU1 2,514 1.0060 XLON 15:29:49 00027801175TRDU1 4,505 1.0120 XLON 15:31:23 00027801196TRDU1 2,694 1.0120 XLON 15:31:23 00027801195TRDU1 838 1.0080 XLON 16:01:47 00027801683TRDU1 709 1.0080 XLON 16:01:47 00027801682TRDU1 3,257 1.0080 XLON 16:06:17 00027801759TRDU1 1,753 1.0080 XLON 16:22:48 00027802224TRDU1 3,291 1.0080 XLON 16:23:02 00027802229TRDU1 3,638 1.0080 XLON 16:23:02 00027802228TRDU1 1,416 1.0080 XLON 16:23:02 00027802227TRDU1 1,648 1.0080 XLON 16:23:02 00027802226TRDU1

