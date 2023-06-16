Anzeige
Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares 16-Jun-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

16 June 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 15 June 2023 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           100,000     100,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.1900     GBP1.0180 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.1640     GBP1.0000 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.1775     GBP1.0085

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 672,311,309 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,051      1.1900        XDUB     08:49:26      00027797643TRDU1 
196       1.1900        XDUB     08:49:26      00027797642TRDU1 
1,400      1.1900        XDUB     08:49:26      00027797641TRDU1 
903       1.1900        XDUB     09:03:03      00027797796TRDU1 
1,949      1.1900        XDUB     09:03:03      00027797795TRDU1 
3,199      1.1880        XDUB     09:12:38      00027797883TRDU1 
2,514      1.1880        XDUB     09:12:38      00027797882TRDU1 
895       1.1880        XDUB     09:49:27      00027798056TRDU1 
196       1.1880        XDUB     09:49:27      00027798055TRDU1 
2,000      1.1880        XDUB     09:49:27      00027798054TRDU1 
2,563      1.1820        XDUB     09:53:15      00027798067TRDU1 
2,605      1.1820        XDUB     09:53:15      00027798066TRDU1 
2,603      1.1820        XDUB     10:00:27      00027798101TRDU1 
140       1.1820        XDUB     10:39:20      00027798355TRDU1 
2,565      1.1820        XDUB     10:39:20      00027798354TRDU1 
1,429      1.1820        XDUB     10:39:20      00027798356TRDU1 
976       1.1820        XDUB     10:39:20      00027798357TRDU1 
2,720      1.1820        XDUB     11:26:26      00027798830TRDU1 
2,601      1.1800        XDUB     11:27:28      00027798863TRDU1 
2,546      1.1800        XDUB     11:27:28      00027798861TRDU1 
5,508      1.1740        XDUB     12:32:48      00027799281TRDU1 
3,071      1.1740        XDUB     12:32:48      00027799280TRDU1 
419       1.1680        XDUB     13:05:02      00027799432TRDU1 
2,157      1.1680        XDUB     13:06:00      00027799440TRDU1 
2,538      1.1680        XDUB     13:06:00      00027799439TRDU1 
32        1.1680        XDUB     13:06:00      00027799438TRDU1 
692       1.1640        XDUB     13:30:12      00027799558TRDU1 
2,116      1.1640        XDUB     13:30:12      00027799555TRDU1 
2,923      1.1640        XDUB     13:39:18      00027799633TRDU1 
1,511      1.1720        XDUB     14:36:22      00027800212TRDU1 
5,399      1.1720        XDUB     14:36:51      00027800218TRDU1 
2,886      1.1720        XDUB     14:36:51      00027800217TRDU1 
2,886      1.1720        XDUB     14:36:51      00027800216TRDU1 
2,818      1.1720        XDUB     14:43:15      00027800315TRDU1 
2,544      1.1700        XDUB     14:55:27      00027800556TRDU1 
2,840      1.1700        XDUB     15:00:47      00027800633TRDU1 
966       1.1720        XDUB     15:28:09      00027801134TRDU1 
1,609      1.1720        XDUB     15:28:09      00027801133TRDU1 
8,097      1.1860        XDUB     15:31:17      00027801194TRDU1 
584       1.1760        XDUB     16:03:33      00027801708TRDU1 
198       1.1760        XDUB     16:03:33      00027801707TRDU1 
1,178      1.1760        XDUB     16:03:33      00027801706TRDU1 
104       1.1760        XDUB     16:03:33      00027801705TRDU1 
2,723      1.1780        XDUB     16:10:05      00027801946TRDU1 
2,818      1.1760        XDUB     16:14:55      00027802060TRDU1 
3,048      1.1760        XDUB     16:14:55      00027802059TRDU1 
3,284      1.1760        XDUB     16:25:34      00027802301TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,783      1.0180        XLON     08:53:11      00027797694TRDU1 
1,229      1.0180        XLON     08:53:11      00027797693TRDU1 
2,400      1.0180        XLON     09:08:34      00027797835TRDU1 
510       1.0180        XLON     09:08:34      00027797836TRDU1 
3,234      1.0180        XLON     09:25:26      00027797952TRDU1 
1,391      1.0180        XLON     09:44:46      00027798038TRDU1 
1,766      1.0180        XLON     09:44:46      00027798037TRDU1 
5,835      1.0120        XLON     09:53:15      00027798065TRDU1 
1,082      1.0120        XLON     11:27:28      00027798864TRDU1 
8,173      1.0120        XLON     11:27:28      00027798862TRDU1 
2,862      1.0120        XLON     11:27:28      00027798860TRDU1 
2,862      1.0120        XLON     11:27:28      00027798859TRDU1 
1,731      1.0080        XLON     11:38:42      00027798907TRDU1 
1,179      1.0080        XLON     11:38:42      00027798908TRDU1 
824       1.0040        XLON     12:11:30      00027799202TRDU1 
2,000      1.0040        XLON     12:11:30      00027799201TRDU1 
2,976      1.0040        XLON     12:33:15      00027799282TRDU1 
3,085      1.0020        XLON     13:22:03      00027799513TRDU1 
1,630      1.0000        XLON     13:30:12      00027799557TRDU1 
3,208      1.0000        XLON     13:30:12      00027799556TRDU1 
2,565      1.0000        XLON     13:30:12      00027799554TRDU1 
804       1.0000        XLON     13:30:12      00027799559TRDU1 
2,913      1.0000        XLON     13:46:34      00027799696TRDU1 
5,904      1.0060        XLON     14:43:15      00027800314TRDU1 
3,119      1.0060        XLON     14:50:22      00027800502TRDU1 
2,924      1.0040        XLON     15:00:47      00027800632TRDU1 
1,676      1.0040        XLON     15:10:09      00027800799TRDU1 
1,234      1.0040        XLON     15:10:09      00027800800TRDU1 
2,838      1.0060        XLON     15:19:57      00027801000TRDU1 
2,514      1.0060        XLON     15:29:49      00027801175TRDU1 
4,505      1.0120        XLON     15:31:23      00027801196TRDU1 
2,694      1.0120        XLON     15:31:23      00027801195TRDU1 
838       1.0080        XLON     16:01:47      00027801683TRDU1 
709       1.0080        XLON     16:01:47      00027801682TRDU1 
3,257      1.0080        XLON     16:06:17      00027801759TRDU1 
1,753      1.0080        XLON     16:22:48      00027802224TRDU1 
3,291      1.0080        XLON     16:23:02      00027802229TRDU1 
3,638      1.0080        XLON     16:23:02      00027802228TRDU1 
1,416      1.0080        XLON     16:23:02      00027802227TRDU1 
1,648      1.0080        XLON     16:23:02      00027802226TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  251298 
EQS News ID:  1658529 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1658529&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

