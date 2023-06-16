Three proposals to start a life together, all at competitive prices

The month of June marks the beginning of summer and, for many couples in love and ready to take the big step, also the beginning of the wedding season. The future spouses thus enter a whirlwind of commitments, untangling plans to make and to-do lists to write, and among these, the wedding registry cannot be missing. It is a very useful tool that allows the spouses to realize their desires by asking the guests to give them what they like most. And if in the past the traditional registry was opened by the spouses in a physical store, today it can also be created online.

What to include in the wedding registry? Unlike in the past, many of the couples who get married have been living together for a long time and often already have everything they need to furnish their home. However, in recent times, the home has regained a strong centrality and for many, this remains a good opportunity to take care of domestic spaces by receiving appliances or furniture elements that they do not yet have. This is why Tineco is proposed as the perfect gift to include in your wedding registry. Based on your needs and tastes, the couple can choose the model that best suits them. Among these, Tineco offers: the Floor One S5, the Floor One S5 Combo Power Kit, and the Pure One S15 Pet

Tineco FLOOR ONE S5 the perfect floor cleaner for the always busy couple

For newlyweds, whose lives are often hectic and full of commitments, Tineco comes to their rescue with the Floor One S5 model. It is a floor cleaner that, thanks to its three main features (the running water cleaning system, self-cleaning and sanitizing drying, and iLoop Smart Sensor technology), is able to meet any need. Specifically, the device boasts large water tanks (the one dedicated to dirty water measures 0.8 L and the one for clean water 0.7 L), but the distinctive feature of the model is the presence of the iLoop sensor, which is able to automatically adjust the water flow, suction power, and roller speed based on the type of dirt. Finally, like all models in the FLOOR ONE line, S5 is designed to perform self-cleaning, ensuring always clean brushes and eliminating any residual dirt and unpleasant odors while it is charging on its 3 in 1 wall mount. In this way, the couple can say goodbye to the bucket and mop, making the cleaning process smarter and, above all, faster!

FLOOR ONE S5 COMBO POWER KIT the space-saving solution for the couple with a small home

Designed for newlyweds who will start their life in a small home wondering where to store their appliances, Tineco offers the practical 3 in 1 Floor One S5 Combo Power Kit. The keyword is practicality, as Tineco's model not only combines the features of a vacuum cleaner and a floor cleaner but also transforms into a practical handheld vacuum capable of quickly and effectively cleaning any surface, such as sofas, mattresses, and blankets to remove pet hair, dust, crumbs, and general dirt.

Tineco PURE ONE S15 Pet the best ally for the pet-loving couple

Designed for the couple who shares their love with a four-legged friend, Tineco has created the Pure One S15 Pet model. This smart vacuum cleaner is equipped with a Zero Tangle brush that, thanks to its double comb design combined with oblique bristles, is able to prevent unpleasant tangles by separating and removing hair from the roller inside the tank. PURE ONE S15 also uses Pure Cyclone technology, which effectively separates air and dust and boasts an easy-to-empty tank: just press the lever next to the handle, making it easier for pet owners who find themselves cleaning domestic surfaces often several times a day. Its iLoop sensor is finally able to automatically set the suction power based on the dirt, thus optimizing autonomy.

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

