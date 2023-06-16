Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 16
[16.06.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.06.23
|IE00BN4GXL63
|24,239,000.00
|EUR
|0
|211,219,298.20
|8.714
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.06.23
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|886,742.03
|87.9704
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.06.23
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|478,600.00
|EUR
|0
|48,703,668.85
|101.7628
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.06.23
|IE00BMDWWS85
|120,002.00
|USD
|0
|13,029,142.66
|108.5744
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.06.23
|IE00BN0T9H70
|56,339.00
|GBP
|0
|5,986,753.13
|106.263
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.06.23
|IE00BKX90X67
|63,431.00
|EUR
|0
|6,557,876.38
|103.386
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.06.23
|IE00BKX90W50
|53,319.00
|CHF
|0
|5,211,939.52
|97.7501
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.06.23
|IE000V6NHO66
|6,885,618.00
|USD
|0
|63,022,832.04
|9.1528
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.06.23
|IE000L1I4R94
|2,983,090.00
|USD
|37,290.0000
|30,323,990.48
|10.1653
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.06.23
|IE000LJG9WK1
|669,740.00
|GBP
|0
|6,725,490.49
|10.0419