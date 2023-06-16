

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Travis Perkins Plc (TPK.L), a British builders' merchant and home improvement retailer, Friday said it has delivered a resilient performance in the first quarter, but has not seen the anticipated easing of market conditions in the second quarter to date.



Citing the ongoing challenging market conditions, the company now projects full-year adjusted operating profit to be around 240 million pounds.



The company previously said it continued to expect to deliver a full year performance in line with market expectations.



In its trading update, the company said volumes in both the new build housing and private domestic RMI markets continue to be impacted by higher interest rates and weaker consumer confidence driven by persistent, higher than anticipated consumer price inflation.



Meanwhile, it continues to see more resilient performance across its other end markets, such as commercial, industrial, infrastructure and public sector housing. Toolstation continues to perform in line with expectations both in the UK and Europe.



The company is scheduled to report half year results for the six months to June 30 on August 1.



