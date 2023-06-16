

CHESHUNT (dpa-AFX) - Tesco PLC (TSCO.L, TSCDY.PK) posted Group Retail sales, exc. VAT, exc. fuel, of 14.83 billion pounds for the 13 weeks ended 27 May 2023, up 8.2% like-for-like. UK & ROI sales were 13.79 billion pounds, up 8.8% like-for-like. The Group reiterated guidance for the full year.



Ken Murphy, Chief Executive, said: 'we have led the way in cutting prices on everyday essential items. There are encouraging early signs that inflation is starting to ease across the market and we will keep working tirelessly to ensure customers receive the best possible value at Tesco.'



