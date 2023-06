LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GSK plc (GSK.L) Friday said the US Food and Drug Administration has extended the review period of its new drug application for momelotinib to treat myelofibrosis by three months, to review recently provided data.



The new decision date is September 16, GSK said in a statement.



Momelotinib is not currently approved in any market.



