Global Respiratory Devices and Equipment Market Report: Comprehensive Analysis, Forecast to 2031, and Future Trends - Dataintelo

PUNE, India, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataintelo, a leading market research firm, releases a comprehensive view of the global Respiratory devices and equipment market. This report highlights key growth drivers, segments, trends, and forecasts up to 2031. The data presented is potentially useful to manufacturers, healthcare providers, investors, and industry stakeholders in making well-informed, data-driven decisions.

Respiratory disorders have become a major global health concern. According to the World Health Organization, over one billion people around the world were affected by respiratory ailments, such as cancer, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), leading to high demand for respiratory devices and equipment. Moreover, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has brought a noticeable surge in demand for respiratory devices as patients fight for their lives against the deadly virus.

This comprehensive market research report provides a detailed analysis of global respiratory devices and equipment, segmenting the market by therapeutic devices, monitoring devices, diagnostic devices, consumables & accessories, and application. Furthermore, the report divides by end user into hospitals, clinics, home care, and ambulatory surgical centers, followed by regional segmentation in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Findings:

The therapeutic devices segment is anticipated to witness remarkable growth during the forecast period, primarily attributed to the increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders and rising demand for these devices in homecare settings.

Monitoring devices are also expected to experience significant growth, owing to technological advancements and rising awareness regarding the importance of early detection of respiratory diseases.

Among applications, asthma and COPD are projected to be major contributors to market growth due to their increasing prevalence across the globe.

The home care segment is expected to witness strong growth driven by a growing elderly population, a rise in chronic respiratory diseases, and advancements in telemedicine.

North America leads the global market, closely followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, improved healthcare infrastructure, and growing disposable income.

The report also covers a detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. The key players in the respiratory devices and equipment market include Philips Healthcare, ResMed Inc., Medtronic plc, GE Healthcare, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Teleflex Incorporated, Smiths Medical, and Hamilton Medical. The market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, which is partly attributed to the increasing adoption of technologically advanced products and business expansion strategies adopted by global players.

Furthermore, the report looks at future trends that are poised to shape the industry's growth over the upcoming years. Some of these trends include growing adoption of portable devices, increasing integration of digital technology, implementation of artificial intelligence and machine learning in device functionality, and the rise of personalized and precision medicine.

To gain a competitive advantage, market players are increasingly focusing on product innovations, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic alliances to consolidate their market position. This report offers a comprehensive view of the competitive landscape, enabling industry players to devise strategies in line with current and anticipated trends.

The global respiratory devices and equipment market report by Dataintelo is an insightful tool for manufacturers, healthcare providers, investors, and industry stakeholders at large, offering in-depth analysis, observations, and accurate forecasts. The timely information presented in this report can prove to be critical in various decision-making processes like market entry, product development, and expansion strategies.

