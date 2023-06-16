Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 16.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung 16.6.2023: Startschuss für Fortsetzung der 10X-Rallye gefallen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852608 | ISIN: SE0000108227 | Ticker-Symbol: SKFB
Tradegate
15.06.23
12:48 Uhr
16,790 Euro
-0,200
-1,18 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKF AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKF AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,07017,11009:32
17,07517,11009:32
PR Newswire
16.06.2023 | 09:06
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SKF signs EUR 800 million multicurrency revolving credit facility

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF has successfully signed a EUR 800 million multicurrency revolving credit facility. The facility has a tenor of five years with two one-year extension options, and it will serve as a back-up liquidity facility for general corporate purposes. It refinances SKF's existing and undrawn EUR 500 million syndicated credit facility and a separate EUR 250 million bilateral credit facility, which in aggregate totaled EUR 750 million.

Niclas Rosenlew, CFO and Senior Vice President, says: "The renewed facility gives us a solid long-term liquidity structure in addition to our already strong balance sheet. It also highlights the strength of our strategy and ability to raise committed financing in the current market."

The facility is supported by a group of ten leading global and regional banks. Bank of America and SEB acted as joint Co-ordinating Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners in the process. In addition, Bank of China, BNP Paribas, Citibank, Deutsche Bank, Handelsbanken, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, and Nordea, joined the facility as Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners.

For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Acting SKF Media & Press Director
tel: 46 31-337 2517; mobile: 46 722-201 893; e-mail: carl.bjernstam@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
tel: 46 31-337 2104; mobile: 46 705-472 104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3788139/2132099.pdf

20230616 SKF signs EUR 800 million multicurrency revolving credit facility

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/gotahom-4jpg-png-highpreview-1278,c3190764

Götahom 4jpg png highpreview 1278

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/niclas-rosenlew,c3190765

Niclas Rosenlew

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skf-signs-eur-800-million-multicurrency-revolving-credit-facility-301852863.html

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.