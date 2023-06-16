

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Final inflation data from Eurozone is the only major economic report due on Friday.



At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office releases producer prices for May. Prices are forecast to grow 3.8 percent annually, slower than the 6.4 percent increase in April.



In the meantime, final inflation figures are due from Austria.



At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat releases final consumer and harmonized prices for May. The flash estimate showed that consumer price inflation eased to 7.6 percent from 8.2 percent in April.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes euro area consumer prices for May. The statistical office is expected to confirm 6.1 percent inflation for May, which was slower than April's 7.0 percent.



At 6.00 am ET, producer prices are due from Portugal.



