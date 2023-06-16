Anzeige
Freitag, 16.06.2023
WKN: A2N96D | ISIN: SE0011725084 | Ticker-Symbol: S21
16.06.23
08:04 Uhr
GlobeNewswire
16.06.2023 | 09:22
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription units and paid subscription units of S2Medical AB (334/23)

With effect from June 19, 2023, the subscription units in S2Medical AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including June 28, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription units           
Short name:   S2M UR B                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020354900              
Order book ID:  295746                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from June 19, 2023, the paid subscription units in S2Medical AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 


Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   S2M BTU B                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020354918              
Order book ID:  295745                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
