Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription units and paid subscription units of S2Medical AB (334/23)

With effect from June 19, 2023, the subscription units in S2Medical AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 28, 2023. Instrument: Subscription units Short name: S2M UR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020354900 Order book ID: 295746 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 19, 2023, the paid subscription units in S2Medical AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: S2M BTU B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020354918 Order book ID: 295745 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB