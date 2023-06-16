Anzeige
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Nordea Bank Abp - reduction in number of shares by the cancellation of treasury shares

The number of shares of Nordea Bank Abp will be reduced as per 19 June 2023.



ISIN           FI4000297767    
----------------------------------------------
Name:           Nordea Bank Abp   
----------------------------------------------
Volume before reduction: 3,598,245,264 shares
----------------------------------------------
Reduction:        8,895,681 shares  
----------------------------------------------
Volume after reduction:  3,589,349,583 shares
----------------------------------------------
Short name:        NDA DK       
----------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:       160271       
----------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
