Cantourage UK, Leading Medical Cannabis Company Forms Partnership with Premier Craft Cannabis Cultivator Plantations Cérès, Pioneering Access to Premium Medical Cannabis Flowers for UK Patients

In pursuit of patient-centric care, Cantourage UK broadens portfolio of high-quality, non-irradiated, 'Canadian craft' medical cannabis

LONDON , June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantourage UK, a London based specialised medical cannabis importer and wholesaler, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Plantations Cérès, a seasoned craft cannabis cultivator based in Quebec, Canada. This collaboration marks the third 'Craft' cultivator available to UK patients via its unique access platform. This is a decisive step towards providing patients with consistent access to high-quality, non-irradiated medical cannabis, helping patients who are trying to fulfil an unmet clinical need in the UK.

Plantations Cérès is a family-run company based in St-Liguori, Québec. With more than 20 years of growing experience and with the help of state-of-the-art technologies, the growers are dedicated to the cultivation of high-quality "Craft" cannabis. The guiding principle here is quality over quantity. The focus on distributing small batches from controlled cultivation pays off in consistently high quality. Their collaboration with Cantourage UK is designed to bring multiple strains of their meticulously developed medical cannabis products to UK patients, ensuring a consistent supply of superior herbal therapies.

Niall Ivers, Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer of Cantourage UK, commented: "We focus on trying to build a positive feedback loop for all stakeholders in the UK. Through our partnership with groups like Plantations Cérès, we are confident that we can empower prescribers to provide high-quality, craft cannabis to patients. We are excited to partner with groups that have a shared passion for medical cannabis. Collectively, we are taking a significant step forward in broadening the range of high-quality, non-irradiated medical cannabis medicines available to patients in the UK & Channel Islands."

Alexandre Lachapelle, Founder of Plantations Cérès, expressed his excitement about the collaboration: "This partnership with Cantourage UK marks another milestone in our journey, bringing our high-quality craft flower to the UK's medical patients. This step fulfills our dream to extend our passion for cannabis to the European medical market."

The partnership between Cantourage UK and Plantations Cérès is a critical stride towards superior patient care, ensuring consistent access to high-quality, non-irradiated medical cannabis for UK patients, and setting a new benchmark for excellence in the industry.

About Cantourage UK

Cantourage UK is a joint venture established in January 2021 between Cantourage SE, a publicly listed European cannabis company, and NICE Partners, a London-based firm founded in 2019 by Benjy Cuby, Gabriel Newman, Joshua Cuby and Niall Ivers. Cantourage UK is committed to meeting the needs of patients across the UK by importing high-quality medical cannabis products from around the world.

