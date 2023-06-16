DJ Amundi MSCI World Climate Transition CTB UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi MSCI World Climate Transition CTB UCITS ETF DR - USD (C)
DEALING DATE: 15-Jun-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 425.1025
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 34568
CODE: GCLM LN
ISIN: LU1602144492
